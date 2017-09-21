Ruby or glass? Either way, Toyota Center has a show for you

Break out your slippers — be they ruby or glass.
Productions of The Wizard of Oz and Cinderella are coming to the Tri-Cities.
A production of Rodgers and Hammersteins’s Cinderella, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, will play at the Toyota Center in Kennewick on Nov. 7.
A month later, the Yellow Brick Road will run through the Tri-Cities when The Wizard of Oz plays at the Toyota Center on Dec. 7.
Tickets to both shows go on sale to the general public Sept. 22. They can be purchased at toyota.centerkennewick.com. Tickets already are available in pre-sale: use code “slipper” for Cinderella and “Dorthy” for Wizard of Oz.
Cinderella ticket prices range from $60 to $228. The Wizard of Oz runs $140 to $347.
For information, call 800-854-2196.
