Mid-Columbia Ballet offering Bites of Broadway on Sept. 23

Mid-Columbia Ballet is putting on a Bites of Broadway show Sept. 23 at the Uptown Theatre in Richland.
Performances are at 5:30 and 8 p.m. The show is in the style of dinner theater.
Audience members “will be ushered into a world of favorite Broadway hits performed by dancers of Mid-Columbia Ballet” during the show, a news release said.
Fat Olives Catering will serve savory treats and drinks in between acts.
The event is for people 21 and older. Tickets are $40 and are available at tinyurl.com/mcbtickets or by calling 509-946-5417.
The Uptown is at 1300 Jadwin Ave.
