Arts & Entertainment

Mid-Columbia Ballet offering Bites of Broadway on Sept. 23

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 21, 2017 5:24 PM

Performances are at 5:30 and 8 p.m. The show is in the style of dinner theater.

Audience members “will be ushered into a world of favorite Broadway hits performed by dancers of Mid-Columbia Ballet” during the show, a news release said.

Fat Olives Catering will serve savory treats and drinks in between acts.

The event is for people 21 and older. Tickets are $40 and are available at tinyurl.com/mcbtickets or by calling 509-946-5417.

The Uptown is at 1300 Jadwin Ave.

