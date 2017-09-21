Acclaimed pianist Yael Weiss to kick off Camerata Musica’s new season

Acclaimed New York pianist Yael Weiss will perform Sept. 23 during Camerata Musica’s 2017-18 season opener.
Showtime is 8 p.m. at Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St.
Weiss has performed around the world, including at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall and London’s Wigmore Hall. “Singled out for her visionary interpretations of surpassing depth, immediacy and communicative power, she is active as concerto soloist, recitalist, chamber musician and recording artist,” a news release said.
During the Kennewick concert, she’ll perform works by Beethoven and Schumann, plus a piece written especially for her by Paul Chihara.
Camerata Musica presents classical chamber music concerts. It doesn’t charge admission and instead relies on patrons and sponsorships to keep operating.
The group’s patrons, who donate $100 or more a year, are named in the program and given priority seating before 7:45 p.m. After that, attendees are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 509-946- 1175 or email nhdoran@charter.net.
