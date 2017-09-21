Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in Richland

The Academy of Children’s Theatre production of Beauty and the Beast opens Sept. 29 in Richland.
The musical has a cast of 64 actors, ages 9 to adult, and will feature live orchestral accompaniment by the Mid-Columbia Youth Symphony.
Cleo Howell, a junior at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, stars as Belle, and fellow Kamiakin junior Jonathon Edwards stars as the beast.
Chase Peterson, a junior at Hanford High School in Richland, plays Gaston.
Never miss a local story.
Josh Darby is directing, with choral direction by Justin Raffa and choreography under the direction of Kelsey Wehner.
September Theriault is the producer. Adrienne Shields directs the youth symphony.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 7, and at 3 p.m. Oct. 1, 7 and 8 in the auditorium at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
Tickets are $15 for general admission,$12 for students and seniors, and $9 for kids 12 and younger.
They’re available at the ACT office, by calling 509-943-6027 and at academyofchildrenstheatre.org.
Comments