Arts & Entertainment

Want an alpaca selfie? Head to Prosser this weekend

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 21, 2017 5:22 PM

Sage Bluff Alpacas in Prosser will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23-24 in honor of National Alpaca Farm Days.

Admission is free. Visitors will be able to meet alpacas, watch “fiber to fashion” demonstrations, shop alpaca retail and enjoy refreshments.

Farm tours will be offered and a contest planned to name one of the farm’s newborn alpacas.

People also will be able to take selfies will the alpacas and Toby the llama.

An Alpaca Rug Braiding class is planned Sept. 24. Pre-registration is suggested by calling the farm at 509-786- 4507.

Sage Bluff Alpacas is at 8401 S. Steele Road. The event coincides with the annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally and Harvest Festival.

