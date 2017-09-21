Glow Show planned Sept. 23 at Confluent Space Tri-Cities in Richland

The second annual Glow Show at Confluent Space Tri-Cities is planned Sept. 23.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Richland makerspace, 285 Williams Blvd.
It includes a glow-in-the-dark art and tech exhibit from 6 to 7 p.m., a family friendly “glow” ride sponsored by Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop at 7 p.m., glow-in-the-dark henna art and a 21-and-older outdoor music show with a beer garden featuring Dan Meyer, March Fox, Donna Donna, and Stranger and Stranger.
Sultana belly dancers also will perform, and Dovetail food truck will be on hand selling treats.
People are invited to wear black light reactive clothes, make-up and costumes.
The event is open to all ages until 7 p.m., when it becomes a 21-and-older event. Cover is $10.
