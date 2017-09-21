Arts & Entertainment

Glow Show planned Sept. 23 at Confluent Space Tri-Cities in Richland

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 21, 2017 5:21 PM

The second annual Glow Show at Confluent Space Tri-Cities is planned Sept. 23.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Richland makerspace, 285 Williams Blvd.

It includes a glow-in-the-dark art and tech exhibit from 6 to 7 p.m., a family friendly “glow” ride sponsored by Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop at 7 p.m., glow-in-the-dark henna art and a 21-and-older outdoor music show with a beer garden featuring Dan Meyer, March Fox, Donna Donna, and Stranger and Stranger.

Sultana belly dancers also will perform, and Dovetail food truck will be on hand selling treats.

People are invited to wear black light reactive clothes, make-up and costumes.

The event is open to all ages until 7 p.m., when it becomes a 21-and-older event. Cover is $10.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video