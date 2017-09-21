Inconceivable! Prosser theater screening ‘The Princess Bride’

The Princess Theatre will screen The Princess Bride on Sept. 30 in honor of the classic film’s 30 anniversary.
Showtime is 8 p.m. A 6 p.m. pre-show social will include a Florin’s Medieval Market, a no-host bar, battle of the wits and feats of strength, a costume contest and more. People are encouraged to dress in medieval and renaissance attire.
Tickets are $20 and are available at Adventures Underground in Richland, Bonnie’s Vine & Gift in Prosser, Sixth Street Art Gallery in Prosser and at theprincesstheatre.net. The event will raise money for continued maintenance and operation of theater, which is at 1228 Meade Ave.
