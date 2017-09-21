The Princess Theatre will screen The Princess Bride on Sept. 30 in honor of the classic film’s 30th anniversary.
The Princess Theatre will screen The Princess Bride on Sept. 30 in honor of the classic film’s 30th anniversary. Courtesy of the Princess Theatre
The Princess Theatre will screen The Princess Bride on Sept. 30 in honor of the classic film’s 30th anniversary. Courtesy of the Princess Theatre

Arts & Entertainment

Inconceivable! Prosser theater screening ‘The Princess Bride’

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 21, 2017 5:20 PM

The Princess Theatre will screen The Princess Bride on Sept. 30 in honor of the classic film’s 30 anniversary.

Showtime is 8 p.m. A 6 p.m. pre-show social will include a Florin’s Medieval Market, a no-host bar, battle of the wits and feats of strength, a costume contest and more. People are encouraged to dress in medieval and renaissance attire.

Tickets are $20 and are available at Adventures Underground in Richland, Bonnie’s Vine & Gift in Prosser, Sixth Street Art Gallery in Prosser and at theprincesstheatre.net. The event will raise money for continued maintenance and operation of theater, which is at 1228 Meade Ave.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video