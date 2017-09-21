Violinist Tim Fain will join the Walla Walla Symphony for its season opener on Oct. 3.
Violinist Tim Fain will join the Walla Walla Symphony for its season opener on Oct. 3. Courtesy of Walla Walla Symphony
Violinist Tim Fain will join the Walla Walla Symphony for its season opener on Oct. 3. Courtesy of Walla Walla Symphony

Arts & Entertainment

Walla Walla Symphony season kicks off Oct. 3 with violinist Tim Fain

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 21, 2017 5:20 PM

Violinist Tim Fain will join the Walla Walla Symphony for its season opener on Oct. 3.

Showtime is 7 p.m. at Cordiner Hall on the Whitman College campus.

Fain is a celebrated violinist — a recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Young Concert Artists International Award. Accompanied by the symphony, he’ll perform Portland-based composer Kenji Bunch’s Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra and Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor, among other pieces.

A pre-concert talk starts about 6 p.m. in the lobby.

Tickets are $18-29 for adults, $10-16 for university/college students with ID and $5 for kids 18 and younger.They’re available at wwsymphony.org, by calling 509-529-8020 and at the symphony office at 13-1/2 E. Main St., Suite 201.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video