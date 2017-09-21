Walla Walla Symphony season kicks off Oct. 3 with violinist Tim Fain

Violinist Tim Fain will join the Walla Walla Symphony for its season opener on Oct. 3.
Showtime is 7 p.m. at Cordiner Hall on the Whitman College campus.
Fain is a celebrated violinist — a recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Young Concert Artists International Award. Accompanied by the symphony, he’ll perform Portland-based composer Kenji Bunch’s Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra and Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor, among other pieces.
A pre-concert talk starts about 6 p.m. in the lobby.
Tickets are $18-29 for adults, $10-16 for university/college students with ID and $5 for kids 18 and younger.They’re available at wwsymphony.org, by calling 509-529-8020 and at the symphony office at 13-1/2 E. Main St., Suite 201.
