Tri-City things to do for Sept. 22-Oct. 1

fri | Sept. 22
Art
Don’t Panic - Art exhibition, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. DON’T PANIC Art Collective is a group dedicated to planting the seeds of the art revolution in communities across the country. Call 509-946-9328.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Micah and Me, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12 adults, $8 youth. Call 509-529-6500.
Film
Planetarium shows, Dynamic Earth, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89 New tour. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Car Show & Sock Hop, 6-10 p.m., Stone Ridge Event Center, 5960 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $5 advance/$7 at door. Awesome 50's & 60's music. Karaoke. Retro Snack Bar. Beer Garden. Bounce house for kids. Call 509-545-8410.
Three Rivers Tattoo Convention, 12-10 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $15 per day/$35 for 3 days; 5 and under, free.
Music
Pavlo and Band, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Faith Assembly Auditorium, 1800 Road 72, Pasco. Tickets: $25 Adults/$10 Students.
Nightlife
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) ‘On the Record’, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Evan Egerer, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Heavy blues rock and ’70s soul. Call 509-628-0020.
The Knutzen Brothers, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Lawrence Huntley, Hammered dulcimer, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Wicked Jams, hosted by Pamela Thomas-Martin, 6-10 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. All Ages. Acoustic based open mic. Full PA, lights and sound tech to bring out your inner rockstar. Call 509-205-0330.
Sports
Nitro Circus Live, 7 p.m., Gesa Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd, Pasco. Tickets: start at $39. Freestyle motocross, BMX, scooter and inline performances.
sat | Sept. 23
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
All About Pizza! Story and Craft Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Bookworm Tri-Cities, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call 509-735-9016.
National Alpaca Farm Days, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sandollar Alpacas, 2001 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Free. Come tour the farm and meet the seven baby alpacas and their livestock guardians; check out the exquisite fiber arts and alpaca retail; visit the chickens and the bees. Call 509-378-6909.
Three Rivers Tattoo Convention, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $15 per day/$35 for 3 days; 5 and under, free.
Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. Cost: $10 for adults and teens and $8 for seniors and children ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and younger are free. Info: yemerriegreenwoodfaire.org.
Music
Oregon Guitar Quartet, 2-4:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave. Free. Call 509-947-1589.
Three Rivers Folklife Society: Four Shillings Short, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $14 Gen Admission/$12 Senioirs, Sudents and 3RFS members.
Camerata Musica: Yael Weiss Piano Concert, 8-10 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St. Free. Call 509-946-1175.
Nightlife
6 Guitars, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $25-$30. Music, comedy and characters. Call 509-529-6500.
Jeff Peterson, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Jazz and retro pop. Call 509-946-8178.
Debra Arlyn & The Goodness, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Los Mayaman, Rock en Español, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Three Rivers Saxtette, Saxophone Quartet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Theater
Bites of Broadway, 5:30-7 p.m., 8-9:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $40. Broadway hits performed by dancers of Mid-Columbia Ballet. Along with the friends seated at your table you’ll enjoy savory treats and drinks from Fat Olives Catering in between each act. This event is for adults 21 and older only. Call 509-946-5417.
sun | Sept. 24
Misc.
National Alpaca Farm Days, 12-4 p.m., Sandollar Alpacas, 2001 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Free. Come tour the farm and meet the seven baby alpacas and their livestock guardians; check out the exquisite fiber arts and alpaca retail; visit the chickens and the bees. Call 509-378-6909.
Three Rivers Tattoo Convention, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $15 per day/$35 for 3 days; 5 and under, free.
Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. Cost: $10 for adults and teens and $8 for seniors and children ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and younger are free. Info: yemerriegreenwoodfaire.org.
mon | Sept. 25
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango Classes, 7:50-8:50 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango. No partner or experience required. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Jezebel’s Mother, Americana from Oregon, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Mic/Band showcase, hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Sept. 26
Art
Canvas and Cocktails: Instructor-led Art, 7-9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $25 which includes all the supplies you’ll need.
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Li-Brewery Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Barley’s BrewHub, 3320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Prizes. Bring your Mid-Columbia library card and get 5 percent off your check. All ages welcome. Call 509-221-1534.
Music
Turnt Up Tuesdays, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. EDM night with cuts from the Kronvict. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
An Hour to Kill Mystery Book Group, 6-7 p.m., The Bookworm Tri-Cities, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call 509-735-9016.
wed | Sept. 27
Misc.
Sagebrush Writers Guild, 1-3 p.m., The Bookworm Tri-Cities, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call 509-438-2288.
Music
Jacob Cummings, 6-9 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Live music on the patio at J. Bookwalter Winery. Call 509-627-5000.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Sept. 28
Comedy
Steven Michael Quezada, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Richland International Folk Dancers, 7-9 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $4. Casual international folk dancing with instruction as required. Call 509-967-5535.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Jeff Peterson, 5-6:30 p.m., Kennewick Farmer’s Market, Historic Downtown Kennewick, 101 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-582-7221.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Walla Walla Jam Night, 8-11 p.m., Sapolil Cellars, 15 E. Main St., Walla Walla. No Cover.
fri | Sept. 29
Comedy
Steven Michael Quezada, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89 New tour. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Heritage Days, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Discover Pass required on Friday; free Saturday. Experience the Lewis and Clark living history encampment.
Nightlife
Be Tricky, Blues, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Brent Jameson, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Live music on the patio. Call 509-627-5000.
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) ‘On the Record’, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Wicked Jams, hosted by Pamela Thomas-Martin, 6-10 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. All Ages. Acoustic based open mic. Full PA, lights and sound tech to bring out your inner rockstar. Call 509-205-0330.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’, 7 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; $9 age 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘Every Brilliant Thing’ starring Kevin Loomer, 7:30-8:45 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adult; $15 Student. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | Sept. 30
Comedy
Steven Michael Quezada, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Oasis In Space, 2 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘The Princess Bride’ - 30th Anniversary Celebration, 6-9:45 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $20. Hearty peasant fare from the Ciao Wagon included with each ticket, no-host bar, Battle of Wits, Feats of Strength, Costume Contest, Door Prizes, and more before the movie begins at 8 p.m. Tickets available at Adventures Underground in Richland, Bonnie’s Vine & Gift in Prosser, Sixth Street Art Gallery in Prosser and online at https://squareup.com/store/princess-theatre. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
Heritage Days, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Discover Pass required on Friday; free Saturday. Experience the Lewis and Clark living history encampment.
Nightlife
Brent Jameson, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Live music on the patio. Call 509-627-5000.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Scott Schweiger, Acoustic, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Studio 99354, Disco Night, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’, 7 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; $9 age 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘Every Brilliant Thing’ starring Kevin Loomer, 7:30-8:45 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adult; $15 Student. Call 509-529-6500.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $21-$24.
sun | Oct. 1
Misc.
31st Annual Concours d’Elegance Car Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Patterson. $25 Registration. www.pnwmustangclub.org. Call 509-627-9586.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’, 3 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; $9 age 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘Every Brilliant Thing’ starring Kevin Loomer, 2-3:15 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adult; $15 Student. Call 509-529-6500.
