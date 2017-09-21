Balloons float back into Prosser on Sept. 22

It’s one of Prosser’s most beloved traditions — and it continues its decades-long streak this weekend.
The 28th annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally is Sept. 22-24, with daily launches, a Night Glow and other activities.
“(The event) has that old-town feel,” said Morgan Everett, one of the organizers.
And plenty of charm and wonder.
Balloon rides aren’t offered to the general public, but people can watch balloons take off each morning from Prosser Airport.
Spectators sometimes even are enlisted to help the crews get the balloons off the ground.
The colorful crafts launch between 6:45 and 7:30 a.m. each day, weather permitting.
About 20 balloons are expected to be on hand during the rally, with pilots coming from throughout Northwest and beyond.
On Sept. 23, kids can get a taste of what it’s like to ride in a balloon. Benton REA is offering free tethered rides in the Touchstone Energy balloon between 10 and 11 a.m. at Prosser Airport, so long as it’s not too windy or rainy.
That evening, the popular Night Glow event — in which balloons are illuminated and synced to music — will enchant at Art Fiker Stadium. Gates open at 5:45 p.m.
The Harvest Festival and Caren Mercer-Andreasen Street Painting Festival run throughout the weekend in downtown.
Admission to all the events is free.
The rally is put on by a dedicated group of volunteers, Everett said. For them, it’s a labor of love.
“(We do it) because we love hot air balloons — the beauty of them floating over the Yakima River, floating over the hills,” he said. “It’s a fun family event.”
Prosser Airport is at 111 Nunn Road.
More online: tourprosser.com/balloonrally.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
