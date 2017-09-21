Got an urge for ink? There’s a tattoo convention in Kennewick for that

If you’re in want of a good tattoo — or if you simply want to check out some of the best tattoo artists in the country — head to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick this weekend.
The Three Rivers Tattoo Convention runs Sept. 22-24.
More than 100 artists from around the country will be on hand, with contests, live entertainment, a car show and more planned.
Cost is $15 per day or $35 for all three days. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, at the Toyota Center box office and at the door.
The event is in its eighth year and is popular among both tattoo artists and the public.
“It’s a reunion for the artists. They like the camaraderie” and the chance to catch up and compare notes, said Heather Breymeyer, director of sales for the convention center.
And, “for the public, it’s an opportunity to get an awesome tattoo from someone they might not otherwise get the chance to (have an appointment with),” and to check out a variety of styles and genres, she said.
Contests are held throughout the weekend, including for the best tattoos done each day at the convention, and for best completed/healed tattoos in a variety of categories.
The burlesque troupe Workin’ the Tease will entertain convention-goers on Sept. 23, starting at 7 p.m.
On Sept. 24, the Show UR Ride Super Show — featuring a variety of classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, bikes and pedal cars — runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the convention center parking lot.
Food and drinks will be available throughout the convention.
To check out the artists scheduled to attend, go to bit.ly/tattootricities.
People looking to get a tattoo — especially a larger piece — at the convention are encouraged to contact artists in advance, although artists also also will take appointments there.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
