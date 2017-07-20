Acclaimed bluegrass band Wood & Wire to perform in Prosser

The acclaimed bluegrass band Wood & Wire will perform July 27 at Brewminatti in Prosser.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17.50 in advance and $22.50 the day of the show. They’re available at Brewminatti and therootscellar.com.
The band includes Tony Kamel, Dom Fisher, Trevor Smith and Billy Bright.
The Austin, Texas, band formed in 2011 and is planning to release its latest record in early 2018.
“We can’t wait. This will be our most definitive record to date. We’re fortunate to have reached both die-hard bluegrass fans, folks who have never heard of bluegrass, and everything in between,” Kamel said in the band’s bio. “We’ll keep working hard to bring the music to our fans.”
Brewminatti is at 713 Sixth St.
