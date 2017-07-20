Lady Antebellum
Lady Antebellum Joe Papeo Artists Den
Lady Antebellum Joe Papeo Artists Den

Arts & Entertainment

July 20, 2017 6:33 PM

Lady Antebellum concert film screening July 25 in Kennewick

Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald

A screening of the concert film Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum is July 25 at Regal Columbia Mall in Kennewick.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

“Giving fans up-close-and-personal access from the comfort of their local movie theater, the multi-platinum trio will share a rare side as they perform new music for the first time, including their current Top 10 hit You Look Good, along with additional offerings of new songs mixed with renditions of their biggest hits, interview footage captured exclusively for this event and more,” a news release said.

The trailer is online at artistsden.com/ladyantebellum.

Tickets are available starting June 23 at FathomEvents.com or the theater box office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer
Car smashes fence, hits Pasco house 0:55

Car smashes fence, hits Pasco house

View More Video