Lady Antebellum concert film screening July 25 in Kennewick

A screening of the concert film Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum is July 25 at Regal Columbia Mall in Kennewick.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
“Giving fans up-close-and-personal access from the comfort of their local movie theater, the multi-platinum trio will share a rare side as they perform new music for the first time, including their current Top 10 hit You Look Good, along with additional offerings of new songs mixed with renditions of their biggest hits, interview footage captured exclusively for this event and more,” a news release said.
The trailer is online at artistsden.com/ladyantebellum.
Tickets are available starting June 23 at FathomEvents.com or the theater box office.
