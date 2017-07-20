A gathering to celebrate “Human After All,” an art show and coffee table book by Madison Rosenbaum, starts at 6 p.m. July 21 at DrewBoy Creative gallery, 285 Williams Blvd., Richland. Rosenbaum made portraits and recorded the stories of a variety of subjects, including musician Jaime Torres.
A gathering to celebrate “Human After All,” an art show and coffee table book by Madison Rosenbaum, starts at 6 p.m. July 21 at DrewBoy Creative gallery, 285 Williams Blvd., Richland. Rosenbaum made portraits and recorded the stories of a variety of subjects, including musician Jaime Torres. Courtesy of Madison Rosenbaum
A gathering to celebrate “Human After All,” an art show and coffee table book by Madison Rosenbaum, starts at 6 p.m. July 21 at DrewBoy Creative gallery, 285 Williams Blvd., Richland. Rosenbaum made portraits and recorded the stories of a variety of subjects, including musician Jaime Torres. Courtesy of Madison Rosenbaum

Arts & Entertainment

July 20, 2017 6:33 PM

Celebration for ‘Human After All’ book, exhibition set July 21

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

An art exhibition featuring portraits and stories designed to breakdown stereotypes and build connections is planned July 21 in Richland.

The opening of Human After All, by Madison Rosenbaum, is 6 to 9 p.m. at the DrewBoy Creative gallery at Confluent Space Tri-Cities, 285 Williams Blvd.

Cover is a suggested donation of $4.

Human After All is a multimedia art project and coffee table book.

Rosenbaum interviewed and photographed about two dozen people for the project, with the goal of breaking down stereotypes, inspiring, enlightening and promoting compassion and empathy.

The portraits and accompanying audio stories will be on display at the July 21 event, and a panel discussion and book signing also are planned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer
Car smashes fence, hits Pasco house 0:55

Car smashes fence, hits Pasco house

View More Video