Celebration for ‘Human After All’ book, exhibition set July 21

An art exhibition featuring portraits and stories designed to breakdown stereotypes and build connections is planned July 21 in Richland.
The opening of Human After All, by Madison Rosenbaum, is 6 to 9 p.m. at the DrewBoy Creative gallery at Confluent Space Tri-Cities, 285 Williams Blvd.
Cover is a suggested donation of $4.
Human After All is a multimedia art project and coffee table book.
Rosenbaum interviewed and photographed about two dozen people for the project, with the goal of breaking down stereotypes, inspiring, enlightening and promoting compassion and empathy.
The portraits and accompanying audio stories will be on display at the July 21 event, and a panel discussion and book signing also are planned.
