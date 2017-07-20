Arts & Entertainment

July 20, 2017 6:32 PM

Traditional Native American ‘long tent’ coming to Walla Walla

By Sara Schilling

WALLA WALLA

A traditional Native American “long tent” will be built and displayed at the Whitman Mission National Historic Site from July 26 to Aug. 2.

Wes Jones, a Cayuse tribal elder and part of the Umatilla Confederated Tribes, is supervising planning and construction.

“It’s rare to see this type of long tent structure set up outside the reservation setting, and I hope this exhibit will provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the history of the Walla Walla Basin and the tribes associated with this area,” he said in a news release.

More than 125 tipi poles and eight full-size tipi canvases will be used for the long tent.

The mission is at 328 Whitman Mission Road, Walla Walla.

