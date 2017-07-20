Arts & Entertainment

July 20, 2017 6:32 PM

The Richland Players offer up the dark comedy ‘Happy Birthday, Wanda June’

By Sara Schilling

The Richland Players production of Happy Birthday, Wanda June opens July 27.

Performances are at 8 p.m. July 27-29 and Aug. 3-5 and at 2 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 6 at the Players theater, 608 The Parkway.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and military. They’re available at richlandplayers.org, by calling 509-943-1991 and at the box office.

The play, by Kurt Vonnegut, is a dark comedy that explores masculinity, honor, war and “how humanity reconciles these dichotomies in an ever-changing society,” a news release said.

