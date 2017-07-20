Have a beer, help those in need gain access to clean water

A Drinks for Drinks fundraising event is July 28 at the Uptown Theatre in Richland.
It runs from 7 to 11 p.m. and will include beer, wine, gourmet food trucks and live music by The West Coast Feed and Danny Black.
The theater and Eastlake Tri-Cities are coordinating the event. All the money from ticket and alcohol sales will go to Charity Water to help with clean water projects in Ethiopia.
Worldwide, nearly one in 10 people live without clean water, according to information from the nonprofit.
“The majority live in isolated rural areas and spend hours every day walking to collect water for their family,” the group said. “Not only does walking for water keep kids out of school or take up time that parents could be using to earn money, but the water often carries diseases that can make everyone sick. But access to clean water means education, income and health — especially for women and kids.
Tickets to Drinks for Drinks are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available at drinksfordrinks.com.
Uptown Theater is at 1300 Jadwin Ave.
