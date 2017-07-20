What’s happening around town

Acclaimed bluegrass band Wood & Wire to perform in Prosser
The acclaimed bluegrass band Wood & Wire will perform July 27 at Brewminatti in Prosser.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17.50 in advance and $22.50 the day of the show. They’re available at Brewminatti and therootscellar.com.
The band includes Tony Kamel, Dom Fisher, Trevor Smith and Billy Bright.
The Austin, Texas, band formed in 2011 and is planning to release its latest record in early 2018.
“We can’t wait. This will be our most definitive record to date. We’re fortunate to have reached both die-hard bluegrass fans, folks who have never heard of bluegrass, and everything in between,” Kamel said in the band’s bio. “We’ll keep working hard to bring the music to our fans.”
Brewminatti is at 713 Sixth St.
Celebration for ‘Human After All’ book, exhibition set July 21
An art exhibition featuring portraits and stories designed to breakdown stereotypes and build connections is planned July 21 in Richland.
The opening of Human After All, by Madison Rosenbaum, is 6 to 9 p.m. at the DrewBoy Creative gallery at Confluent Space Tri-Cities, 285 Williams Blvd.
Cover is a suggested donation of $4.
Human After All is a multimedia art project and coffee table book.
Rosenbaum interviewed and photographed about two dozen people for the project, with the goal of breaking down stereotypes, inspiring, enlightening and promoting compassion and empathy.
The portraits and accompanying audio stories will be on display at the July 21 event, and a panel discussion and book signing also are planned.
3-on-3 basketball tournament set July 21-23 in Kennewick
The third annual Hooptastic 3-on-3 basketball tournament is July 21-23 at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.
More than 250 teams will take part in categories from open division adult to police, fire and youth.
Hildebrand Boulevard between Southridge Boulevard and Plaza Way will be closed noon July 21 through 7 p.m. July 23 for the event.
More information: hooptastic3on3.org.
Have a beer, help those in need gain access to clean water
A Drinks for Drinks fundraising event is July 28 at the Uptown Theatre in Richland.
It runs from 7 to 11 p.m. and will include beer, wine, gourmet food trucks and live music by The West Coast Feed and Danny Black.
The theater and Eastlake Tri-Cities are coordinating the event. All the money from ticket and alcohol sales will go to Charity Water to help with clean water projects in Ethiopia.
Worldwide, nearly one in 10 people live without clean water, according to information from the nonprofit.
“The majority live in isolated rural areas and spend hours every day walking to collect water for their family,” the group said. “Not only does walking for water keep kids out of school or take up time that parents could be using to earn money, but the water often carries diseases that can make everyone sick. But access to clean water means education, income and health — especially for women and kids.
Tickets to Drinks for Drinks are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available at drinksfordrinks.com.
Uptown Theater is at 1300 Jadwin Ave.
Cyber Art 509 has new show at Richland Public Library
The online artist cooperative Cyber Art 509 has a new show at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.
The show includes work by Daniel Laybourn, Dixie Blankenship, Barbara Sutton, Apple Li, Marsha Bates, Sophie Calvey, Lexie Forbes, Suzi Vitulli, Mary McGuire, Maja Shaw, Linda Hoover, Ed David, Dave Poynter, Patricia Fleming and Patrick Fleming.
It’s free and suitable for all ages.
For information about Cyber Art 509, go to cyberart509.com or find the group on Facebook.
Lady Antebellum concert film screening July 25 in Kennewick
A screening of the concert film Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum is July 25 at Regal Columbia Mall in Kennewick.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
“Giving fans up-close-and-personal access from the comfort of their local movie theater, the multi-platinum trio will share a rare side as they perform new music for the first time, including their current Top 10 hit You Look Good, along with additional offerings of new songs mixed with renditions of their biggest hits, interview footage captured exclusively for this event and more,” a news release said.
The trailer is online at artistsden.com/ladyantebellum.
Tickets are available starting June 23 at FathomEvents.com or the theater box office.
The Richland Players offer up the dark comedy ‘Happy Birthday, Wanda June’
The Richland Players production of Happy Birthday, Wanda June opens July 27.
Performances are at 8 p.m. July 27-29 and Aug. 3-5 and at 2 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 6 at the Players theater, 608 The Parkway.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and military. They’re available at richlandplayers.org, by calling 509-943-1991 and at the box office.
The play, by Kurt Vonnegut, is a dark comedy that explores masculinity, honor, war and “how humanity reconciles these dichotomies in an ever-changing society,” a news release said.
Traditional Native American ‘long tent’ coming to Walla Walla
A traditional Native American “long tent” will be built and displayed at the Whitman Mission National Historic Site from July 26 to Aug. 2.
Wes Jones, a Cayuse tribal elder and part of the Umatilla Confederated Tribes, is supervising planning and construction.
“It’s rare to see this type of long tent structure set up outside the reservation setting, and I hope this exhibit will provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the history of the Walla Walla Basin and the tribes associated with this area,” he said in a news release.
More than 125 tipi poles and eight full-size tipi canvases will be used for the long tent.
The mission is at 328 Whitman Mission Road, Walla Walla.
