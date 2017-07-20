From paintings to garden decor, the annual Art in the Park has it all

John Clement has been to many art shows.
But, for him, the annual Art in the Park in Richland is particularly special.
It’s a summer tradition for the acclaimed Tri-City photographer — a chance for him to show his work in his hometown, to catch up with friends and share new images along with in-demand favorites.
Clement has been a constant presence at Art in the Park for nearly 40 years.
“The people are great. The community has been wonderful in supporting me (through the festival),” he said.
This year’s Art in the Park is July 28-29. Clement will be there, along with many other artists and artisans from the Northwest and beyond.
Admission to the open air festival at Howard Amon Park is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 29.
More than 290 booths will be set up — about 30 more than last year, making the 2017 Art in the Park the largest since the ‘90s.
A wide range of art, from paintings and photos to jewelry, clothing, home and garden decor, woodwork and glass, will be for sale.
“It’s fun to see the variety of the art and to meet the artists. You can talk with them, find out how they do what they do,” said Bethany Beard, Art in the Park director.
“It really is a community-focused event,” she added, noting that live entertainment is provided by local performing arts groups and food concessions by local nonprofits.
Art in the Park is put on by the Allied Arts Association.
It’s a big draw, with thousands of people pouring into the park each year for the festival.
Art in the Park dates to 1950, starting out as the Clothesline Show — so named because the paintings were displayed on clotheslines — at the Uptown Shopping Center.
It eventually became the Sidewalk Show, with multiple locations around town, before morphing into Art in the Park.
Clement’s started out as a vendor in 1978. For the last 30-plus years, he’s set up shop in the same spot on Lee Boulevard during the event.
This year, he’s bringing many of his most popular images, along with some new ones — including new shots of Rattlesnake Mountain.
It’s a whirlwind couple of days, he said. But also a lot of fun.
“It’s a really good way to connect with a lot of people,” he said. “It’s a big visiting time for me.”
Ben Franklin Transit is providing shuttles to Art in the Park from Fran Rish Stadium. Cost each way is $1.50 per person or $4 for families of up to five people.
For more on the festival, go to galleryatthepark.org.
Vintage in the Park
The annual Hunt & Gather Vintage in the Park show also is planned that weekend in Richland.
It runs 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. July 29 at John Dam Plaza. Admission is free.
Coordinated by Hunt & Gather Antiques and Vintage Shop, the event features antique and vintage goods, plus performers from Dance Connection, a quilt raffle and a farm to fork display.
Food trucks will be on hand serving treats.
For more information, go to tinyurl.com/vintageinthepark.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
