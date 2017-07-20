Live music events are offered across the Tri-Cities.
Arts & Entertainment

July 20, 2017 12:01 PM

Tri-City things to do for July 21-30

Tri-City Herald

fri | Jul 21

Art

Brushes and a Bottle, 6-9 p.m., Chandler Reach Vineyards, 9506 West Chandler Rd., Benton City. $40. Step-by-step instructions during a 2-2 1/2 hour class focusing on one painting.

Dianna Woolley exhibit, 5-8 p.m. through July 27, at CAVU Cellars Gallery, 175 E. Aeronca Ave, Walla Walla. Principally in the ancient medium of encaustics, i.e., liquid beeswax, heat sources and cradled panels. Call 509-540-6352.

Comedy

Kevin Farley, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $6. Call 509-946-5385.

Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

‘Jungle Book’, 9 p.m., Richland’s Family Movie Night, John Dam Plaza, Richland. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. The show starts when the sun goes down.

Planetarium shows, Secrets Lives of Stars, 7 p.m., and Oasis In Space, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Live music by Payton Airoldi and free kid’s activity.

Music

Faraones Del Norte USA, Pasco’s Sounds of Summer, 7-9 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave. Pasco. Free.

Nightlife

Cheesecake Jazz Quintet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Green Jelly w/ZAN and Flannel Math Animal, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-946-9328.

The Firesides, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland. 50’s and 60’s Classic Rock and Country Music. Call 509-628-3255.

Wicked Jams, hosted by Pamela Thomas-Martin, 6-10 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. All Ages. Acoustic based open mic. Call 509-205-0330.

DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.

Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.

The Knutzen Brothers, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Live music on the patio. Call 509-627-5000.

DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.

Theater

‘Rock of Ages: The Musical’, 8-10 p.m., CBC Outdoor Amphitheatre, 2600 North 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $23-$25. Songs from the 80’s tell the story of two “hopefuls” who are in L.A. to find fame in this “rock concert-esque” musical. Rated “R.” Call 509-542-5531.

sat | Jul 22

Comedy

Evening of Comedy, 6-8 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Patterson. General Admission on line - $20./ Club members - $15. / At the Door -$25. Call 509-875-4227.

Ryan Reaves, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 2 p.m., and Dynamic Earth, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Richland Luau Hawaiian Cultural Festival, 5:30-9 p.m., HAPO Community Stage at John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Authentic meal, children’s activities and native Hawaiian performances. Tickets $12 for adults; $5 for kids ages 6-13 and under age 5 free. Call 509-942-7529.

Nightlife

Jeff Peterson, Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Eagle Rock Gospel Singers w/Metaphorical Lions, Modern Rock/Gospel, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Indo Lux, 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Live music on the patio. Call 509-627-5000.

Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes Call 509-943-1173.

DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.

Caleb & Walter, 6-9 p.m., Lounging at the Loft Summer Music Series, McKinley Springs Winery, 357 Port Avenue, Prosser. A 21 and older event. Free. Small plates and wine available for purchase.

Sports

Hooptastic 3 on 3 Tournament, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Southridge Sports Complex, Kennewick. Indoor and outdoor courts with divisions for adult open to co-ed youth. Food vendors. Call 509-736-6877 ext. 109.

Theater

‘Rock of Ages: The Musical’, 8-10 p.m., CBC Outdoor Amphitheatre, 2600 North 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $23-$25. Songs from the 80’s tell the story of two “hopefuls” who are in L.A. to find fame in this “rock concert-esque” musical. Rated “R.” Call 509-542-5531.

sun | Jul 23

Comedy

Cheech and Chong, 7 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $33 general; $55 floor. Call 509-222-9157.

Sports

Hooptastic 3 on 3 Tournament, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Southridge Sports Complex, Kennewick. Indoor and outdoor courts with divisions for adult open to co-ed youth. Food vendors. Call 509-736-6877 ext. 109.

mon | Jul 24

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase, hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

tue | Jul 25

Art

Canvas and Cocktails, 7-9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $25 includes all supplies. Call 509-946-9328.

Dance

Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.

Misc.

Li-Brewery Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Barley’s BrewHub, 3320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Mid-Columbia Libraries card gets 5 percent off your check. All ages welcome. Call 509-221-1534.

wed | Jul 26

Music

Sam Fickel, 6-9 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 360-348-3535.

Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

Junkyard Jane, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-586-0541.

thu | Jul 27

Comedy

Auggie Smith, 8-9:30 p.m. Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Music

Lorin Walker Madsen, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. On Facebook: @lorinwalkermadsen. Call 509-946-9328.

Sam Fickel, 6-9 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 360-348-3535.

Nightlife

Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 pm. Call 509-943-1173.

U4RIA, Live @ 5 Summer Concert Series, 5-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Live entertainment, business and food vendors, beer and wine garden for 21 and over.

fri | Jul 28

Art

Art in the Park, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Call 509-943-9815.

Comedy

Auggie Smith, 8-9:30 p.m. Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Tri-City Water Follies hydroplane races, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Columbia Park in Kennewick. Ticketes $25 for weekend, $15 Saturday, $25 Sunday; $10/$5/$5 for children 6-12; free 5-under. Parking (Kennewick side) $5 Friday and Saturday, $10 Sunday. Call 509-783-4675.

Music

Missyg Band, Pasco’s Sounds of Summer, 7-9 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave. Pasco. Free.

Nightlife

Barnyard Stompers, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Mix of classic country, dirty blues and southern rock. Call 509-946-9328.

Dakota Brown Band, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Pop, soul and rock. Call 509-627-5000.

Jeff Peterson, 6:30-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Jazz and retro pop. Call 509-627-0266.

Jill Cohn, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Wicked Jams, hosted by Pamela Thomas-Martin, 6-10 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. All Ages. Acoustic based open mic. Full PA, lights and sound tech to bring out your inner rockstar. Call 509-205-0330.

Special Event

Ballroom Boat Race Bash, 8 p.m.-midnight, Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets $10. Local Tri-City band Colorblind. Hotel guests get in free. Call 509-783-0611.

Theater

‘Happy Birthdaynda June’ 8-10:30 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 at the door or Richland Players website. Call 509-943-1991.

sat | Jul 29

Art

Art in the Park, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Call 509-943-9815.

Comedy

Auggie Smith, 8-9:30 p.m. Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanged Reef, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Tri-City Water Follies hydroplane races, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Park in Kennewick. Ticketes $25 for weekend, $15 Saturday, $25 Sunday; $10/$5/$5 for children 6-12; free 5-under. Parking (Kennewick side) $5 Friday and Saturday, $10 Sunday. Call 509-783-4675.

Country Nesters: Hunt & Gather Vintage in the Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-430-2151.

Nightlife

Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes Call 509-943-1173.

Boat Race Party, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Red Lion Hotel Pasco, 2525 N. 20th Ave, Pasco. Tickets $24. DJ Ricochet and other entertainers. Boatraceparty.com or call 509-727-7878.

DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.

Kate Turner, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.

West Coast Women’s Blues Revue, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Lineup includes Lady A, Heather Jones, Teri Anne Wilson and Stacy Jones. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Jazz and retro pop. Call 509-946-8178.

Theater

‘Happy Birthdaynda June’ 8-10:30 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 at the door or Richland Players website. Call 509-943-1991.

sun | Jul 30

Misc.

Music

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. Tickets: $50-$60. Call 509-529-6500.

Theater

‘Happy Birthdaynda June’ 2-4:30 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 at the door or Richland Players website. Call 509-943-1991.

Send us your events

You can self-post your entertainment listings on our online calendar at calendar.tricityherald.com.

Or send them to sschilling@tricityherald.com, fax to 582-1510 or snailmail to 333 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick, WA 99336.

Deadline is 10 days before publication date.

