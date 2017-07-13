Tri-City things to do for July 14-23

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Jul 14
Comedy
Brad Upton and Vince Valenzuela, 5:30-9 p.m., Chandler Reach Vineyards, 9506 West Chandler Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $20-$25. Call 509-588-8800.
Chris Simpson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Moana’, 9 p.m., Richland’s Family Movie Night, John Dam Plaza, Richland. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. The show starts when the sun goes down.
Planetarium shows, Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Cruise Control, Pasco’s Sounds of Summer, 7-9 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave. Pasco. Free.
Nightlife
Evan Egerer, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Steve Carver, Jazz Piano, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Adrian Xavier w/Naughty Pine, Reggae, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jamie Nasario, 7-10 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
Theater
‘Rock of Ages: The Musical’, 8-10 p.m., CBC Outdoor Amphitheatre, 2600 North 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $23-$25. Songs from the 80’s tell the story of two “hopefuls” who are in L.A. to find fame in this “rock concert-esque” musical. Rated “R.” Call 509-542-5531.
sat | Jul 15
Comedy
Chris Simpson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanged Reef, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
‘50s Sock Hop & Cruise In, 6-10 p.m., Stone Ridge Event Center, 5960 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $5 Awesome 50’s & 60’s music by DJ Dragon Entertainment. Karaoke. Retro Snack Bar. Beer Garden. Bounce house for kids. Call 509-545-8410.
Evening for the Angels, 7-9:45 p.m., Red Lion Richland, 802 George Washington Way, Richland. $55 per person. This fun and uplifting show is headlined by local talent Cathy Kelly, Trish Thompson and Paul Francik on vocals and Steve Haberman, piano. Advanced reservations required. Proceeds benefit community hospice house in Kennewick. Call 509-783-7416.
Fire Cannot Kill a Quizmaster: A Game of Thrones Quiz!, 1-3:30 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cover: $5. Team registration required: bit.ly/ThemeQuizReg. Call 303-532-4737.
Music
Music in the Courtyard: The Wasteland Kings, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Patterson. Free. Call 509-875-4227.
Train, 7 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Rd. Northwest, George. Tickets: $17-$71.50. Call 425-646-4622.
Nightlife
Three Rivers Saxtette, Saxophone Quartet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Frazer Wambeke, 7-10 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes Call 509-943-1173.
Theater
‘Rock of Ages: The Musical’, 8-10 p.m., CBC Outdoor Amphitheatre, 2600 North 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $23-$25. Songs from the 80’s tell the story of two “hopefuls” who are in L.A. to find fame in this “rock concert-esque” musical. Rated “R.” Call 509-542-5531.
mon | Jul 17
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase, hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jul 18
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
wed | Jul 19
Music
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Jack Rothwell Live, 6-9 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Live music on the patio. Call 509-627-5000.
Back Roads, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-586-0541.
thu | Jul 20
Comedy
Kevin Farley, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Jeff Peterson at Kennewick Farmer’s Market, 5-6:30 p.m., Historic Downtown Kennewick, 101 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-627-9433.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 pm. Call 509-943-1173.
Jack Rothwell Live, 6-9 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Live music on the patio. Call 509-627-5000.
Fallout, Live @ 5 Summer Concert Series, 5-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free.
Theater
‘Rock of Ages: The Musical’, 8-10 p.m., CBC Outdoor Amphitheatre, 2600 North 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $23-$25. Songs from the 80’s tell the story of two “hopefuls” who are in L.A. to find fame in this “rock concert-esque” musical. Rated “R.” Call 509-542-5531.
fri | Jul 21
Art
Brushes and a Bottle, 6-9 p.m., Chandler Reach Vineyards, 9506 West Chandler Rd., Benton City. $40. Step-by-step instructions during a 2-2 1/2 hour class focusing on one painting.
Comedy
Kevin Farley, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $6. Call 509-946-5385.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Jungle Book’, 9 p.m., Richland’s Family Movie Night, John Dam Plaza, Richland. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. The show starts when the sun goes down.
Planetarium shows, Secrets Lives of Stars, 7 p.m., and Oasis In Space, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Live music by Payton Airoldi and free kid’s activity.
Music
Faraones Del Norte USA, Pasco’s Sounds of Summer, 7-9 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave. Pasco. Free.
Nightlife
Cheesecake Jazz Quintet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Green Jelly w/ZAN and Flannel Math Animal, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-946-9328.
The Firesides, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland. 50’s and 60’s Classic Rock and Country Music. Call 509-628-3255.
Wicked Jams, hosted by Pamela Thomas-Martin, 6-10 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. All Ages. Acoustic based open mic. Call 509-205-0330.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
The Knutzen Brothers, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Live music on the patio. Call 509-627-5000.
Theater
‘Rock of Ages: The Musical’, 8-10 p.m., CBC Outdoor Amphitheatre, 2600 North 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $23-$25. Songs from the 80’s tell the story of two “hopefuls” who are in L.A. to find fame in this “rock concert-esque” musical. Rated “R.” Call 509-542-5531.
sat | Jul 22
Comedy
Evening of Comedy, 6-8 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Patterson. General Admission on line - $20./ Club members - $15. / At the Door -$25. Call 509-875-4227.
Ryan Reaves, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 2 p.m., and Dynamic Earth, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Richland Luau Hawaiian Cultural Festival, 5:30-9 p.m., HAPO Community Stage at John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Authentic meal, children’s activities and native Hawaiian performances. Tickets $12 for adults; $5 for kids ages 6-13 and under age 5 free. Call 509-942-7529.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Eagle Rock Gospel Singers w/Metaphorical Lions, Modern Rock/Gospel, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Indo Lux, 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Live music on the patio. Call 509-627-5000.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes Call 509-943-1173.
DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Caleb & Walter, 6-9 p.m., Lounging at the Loft Summer Music Series, McKinley Springs Winery, 357 Port Avenue, Prosser. A 21 and older event. Free. Small plates and wine available for purchase.
Sports
Hooptastic 3 on 3 Tournament, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Southridge Sports Complex, Kennewick. Indoor and outdoor courts with divisions for adult open to co-ed youth. Food vendors. Call 509-736-6877 ext. 109.
Theater
‘Rock of Ages: The Musical’, 8-10 p.m., CBC Outdoor Amphitheatre, 2600 North 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $23-$25. Songs from the 80’s tell the story of two “hopefuls” who are in L.A. to find fame in this “rock concert-esque” musical. Rated “R.” Call 509-542-5531.
sun | Jul 23
Sports
Hooptastic 3 on 3 Tournament, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Southridge Sports Complex, Kennewick. Indoor and outdoor courts with divisions for adult open to co-ed youth. Food vendors. Call 509-736-6877 ext. 109.
