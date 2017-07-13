You’ve seen him on screens big and small. Now see Kevin Farley in Richland on July 20-21

It didn’t take long for Kevin Farley to get hooked.
The Wisconsin native was in his 20s, working for his father’s asphalt company, when he took in a show at The Second City while visiting Chicago.
“It was the coolest thing I’d ever seen. It was fun and creative,” he said. “I thought, ‘this is something I could really sink my teeth into.’”
He did just that. Farley studied at the famed improv theater and went onto forge a successful career in television and film.
In recent years, he’s delved into standup comedy, becoming a regular at spots such as the Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.
Next week, he’ll perform two shows in Richland — 8 p.m. July 20-21 at Joker’s Comedy Club. Tickets are $15.
It’s a safe bet he’ll lean on his improv background on stage.
“I go off the act and have fun with the crowd. I usually like to do a little bit of that, just talking to the crowd. I like to see what’s going on out there,” he said.
On stage, he talks about his life — his relationships, his career, growing up in his big, boisterous Midwestern family.
Farley is the brother of the late Chris Farley, the iconic comedian known for Saturday Night Live and movies such as Tommy Boy and Black Sheep.
Kevin Farley appeared onscreen with his brother in multiple films. He also produced the acclaimed documentary I Am Chris Farley, which celebrated his brother’s life and legacy.
It featured interviews with many of Chris Farley’s famous friends, from Dan Aykroyd to Adam Sandler.
“A lot of his friends came out and were eager to talk about how much they loved him, and that really was nice to see ... it was really, really touching for me and the family, too,” Kevin Farley said on The Today Show in 2015, when the film was released.
These days, Kevin Farley is busy with numerous projects. He’s part of two TV shows — voicing multiple characters for F is for Family on Netflix and appearing with Billy Ray Cyrus on CMT’s Still the King.
He said he’s excited to make a trip to the Tri-Cities to perform.
He loves all kinds of comedy, and standup is a pure and challenging form, he said. He got into it about five years ago, developing his act by opening for the likes of David Spade and Norm MacDonald.
“I learn about myself every time I perform. I learn a little bit more about what I’m good at and what I’m bad at,” he said. “When you make a crowd laugh, there’s no better feeling. You feel like you’re on top of the world, like you’ve got it down.”
Farley said he likes to have fun on stage — so expect that at the Joker’s shows.
“If you want to come out and have a good time, I’d love to have you. That’s what my shows are all about,” he said. “I want everybody to relax.”
Joker’s is at 624 Wellsian Way.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
