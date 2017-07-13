They make their own beats. And they’re making their own way

Caleb Mitchell and Justin Abadir were bored one day last summer.
They were at a friend’s house, messing around on the computer, and decided to download the demo version of some music software — the kind that would let them make beats to sing and rap over.
Their first attempts weren’t exactly instant classics, they told the Herald.
“If you heard the beats we had ...” Mitchell said with a laugh, shaking his head.
But it was a start.
Now Mitchell and Abadir, both 21 and living in Richland, are old pros — making a name for themselves in the local music scene and beyond.
They’re sharing beats with other artists and releasing their own songs, including the melodic Sail, which has a new music video online now.
“For me, what (the song) means is, keep pushing. People are going to try to bring you down, but stay positive,” Mitchell said.
Abadir agreed. “Just keep pushing for what you want,” he said.
The guys — Mitchell goes by Leebo and Abadir goes by YB — have been friends for years, meeting in a physical education class at Richland High School.
They both grew up listening to and loving music, but neither thought about it as a career.
Then came that summer day on the computer. Now they’re in, full stop.
They’re already starting to see payoff. In June, they opened for Migos at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
And they’re proud of Sail.
The video was directed by Justin Frick, an acclaimed videographer who grew up in the Tri-Cities.
It has a party vibe, but also manages to be intense and moody. The guys said to watch out for more music and video soon.
They try to stay away from labels, but they describe their music as melodic hip-hop. And they’re excited to keep putting their sound out into the world.
“Whatever you do that you love to do, that’s how we feel — probably times 10,” Mitchell said. “I just love the feeling that I get from people when they say they enjoy something (I’ve created).”
To check out the guys’ music, go to soundcloud.com/leebotracks. Mitchell is on social media under @leebotracks.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
