Arts & Entertainment

July 13, 2017 12:01 PM

‘Rock of Ages’ opens at Columbia Basin College in Pasco

By Sara Schilling

Columbia Basin College’s summer showcase production of Rock of Ages opens this week.

Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. July 13-15 and 20-22 at the school’s outdoor amphitheater.

Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical, meaning it uses previously released songs — in this case, classic 1980s tunes — to help tell the story. It centers around a Hollywood bar called The Bourbon Room, and the collection of rockers, performers and businessmen who intersect there.

The show opened on Broadway in 2009 and inspired the 2012 film starring Tom Cruise and Julianne Hough.

Tickets for CBC’s production are $25 for general admission and $23 for students and seniors. They’re available at tinyurl.com/cbcrockofages, by calling 509-542-5531 or at Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland.

Food and drinks will be available for sale. The show is rated R for adult language and situations.

