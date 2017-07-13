Father-son authors Bill and Mike Jordan.
July 13, 2017 12:01 PM

Richland father joins son in the publishing world

By Sara Schilling

Bill Jordan of Richland recently published a crime thriller through Amazon.

With Ensenada Blanca, the 87-year-old joins his son, Mike Jordan, in the publishing world.

Mike Jordan is a former Tri-City Herald reporter and Pepperdine University journalism professor who has three novels released worldwide, including Crockett’s Coin, The Freedom Son and Your Heart of Gold.

The elder Jordan penned his book under the name William Nolan. He’s a retired Columbia Basin College instructor.

“My son Mike is such an inspiration,” Bill Jordan said in a news release. “I had these stories inside me, mainly from the years of visiting Baja California, and he said ‘Dad, it doesn’t matter how old you are. Go for it!’ So I did.”

