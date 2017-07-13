Drone race planned July 15 in Kennewick

A drone race with pilots from around the Northwest is planned July 15 in Kennewick.
The MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the soccer fields at Columbia Park.
Pilots will compete to qualify for the MultiGP National Championships in September.
The event is free and open to the public.
“There will be plenty of opportunities to learn about drone racing — our MultiGP pilots love to talk about this sport that they are so passionate about,” a news release said.
More online: fpvracingseattle.org.
