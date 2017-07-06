Drums Along the Columbia set July 10 in Pasco

The popular Drums Along the Columbia returns to Pasco on July 10. The event starts at 7 p.m. at Edgar Brown Stadium.
It’s a local stop on Drum Corps International’s Summer Music Games Tour, and it features some of the best drum and bugle corps in the world.
“Drums Along the Columbia is a wonderful opportunity to see some of the finest drum and bugle corps in the world in a fun, family-friendly environment. The achievements of these exceptional young performers are remarkable and quite spectacular,” said Russ Newbury, Drum Corps International tour event partner, in a news release.
This year’s competitors include The Blue Devils from Concord, Calif.; Blue Knights from Denver, Colo.; the Cascades from Seattle; the Oregon Crusaders from Portland; the Columbians from Tri-Cities; Battalion from Salt Lake City; and Golden Empire from California.
Jon Ladines will perform the national anthem.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and memorabilia will be sold.
General admission is $15 in advance and $18 at the door, and reserved seating is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Family rates also are available.
Tickets are available at Ted Brown Music, Adventures Underground, Music Unlimited, online at drumsalongthecolumbia.org and at the door.
