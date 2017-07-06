A band practices in 2015 for the annual Drums Along the Columbia event.
A band practices in 2015 for the annual Drums Along the Columbia event. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald file
A band practices in 2015 for the annual Drums Along the Columbia event. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald file

Arts & Entertainment

Drums Along the Columbia set July 10 in Pasco

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

July 06, 2017 5:05 PM

The popular Drums Along the Columbia returns to Pasco on July 10. The event starts at 7 p.m. at Edgar Brown Stadium.

It’s a local stop on Drum Corps International’s Summer Music Games Tour, and it features some of the best drum and bugle corps in the world.

“Drums Along the Columbia is a wonderful opportunity to see some of the finest drum and bugle corps in the world in a fun, family-friendly environment. The achievements of these exceptional young performers are remarkable and quite spectacular,” said Russ Newbury, Drum Corps International tour event partner, in a news release.

This year’s competitors include The Blue Devils from Concord, Calif.; Blue Knights from Denver, Colo.; the Cascades from Seattle; the Oregon Crusaders from Portland; the Columbians from Tri-Cities; Battalion from Salt Lake City; and Golden Empire from California.

Jon Ladines will perform the national anthem.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and memorabilia will be sold.

General admission is $15 in advance and $18 at the door, and reserved seating is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Family rates also are available.

Tickets are available at Ted Brown Music, Adventures Underground, Music Unlimited, online at drumsalongthecolumbia.org and at the door.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video