In This Together music festival planned July 8 in Prosser

The second annual In This Together music festival is planned July 8 at the Wine & Food Park in Prosser.
The event runs from 1 to 10 p.m. and includes performances by Nick Foster, Four on the Floor, Landrace, The Rafael Tranquilino Band, Scott Pemberton Band and Dusty 45s.
Local wineries, breweries and food vendors will be on hand, and activities for kids are planned.
The festival raises awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder and raises money for local groups that help children with special needs.
Tickets are $30 for general admission. Kids 16 and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult.
