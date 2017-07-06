Arts & Entertainment

July 06, 2017 5:04 PM

Local author to sign copies of new book on July 19 in Prosser

By Sara Schilling

Local author Kimberly A. Starr will read from and sign copies of her new book, 457 Days: A Mother’s Journey Along Grief’s Path, on July 19 in Prosser.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St.

The book chronicles Starr’s journey of grief after her son’s death by suicide.

“Starr’s work is an intimate portrait of grief and anguish that will touch anyone with a loved one suffering from mental illness and suicidal ideation. At the same time, it is a celebration of her son’s life and legacy —ensuring that Tom will not be remembered solely for the mode of his death,” a news release said.

