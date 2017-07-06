Tri-City things to do for July 7-15

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Jul 7
Comedy
Spencer James, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Ice Age: Collision Course’, 9 p.m., Richland’s Family Movie Night, John Dam Plaza, Richland. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. The show starts when the sun goes down.
‘Kedi’, a documentary film, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. General admission tickets are available online, by calling the box office at 509-529-6500, or at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Blue Mountain Humane Society.
Planetarium shows, Secrets Lives of Starts, 7 p.m., and Oasis In Space, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Live music by Kira Palm Trio and free kid’s activity.
Music
Hermanos Maria, Pasco’s Sounds of Summer, 7-9 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave. Pasco. Free.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), Ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Dandu, Jazz Fusion from Denver, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328..
TC Latin Fusion Band, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Wicked Jams, hosted by Pamela Thomas-Martin, 6-10 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. All Ages. Acoustic based open mic. Full PA, lights and sound tech to bring out your inner rockstar. Call 509-205-0330.
Jamie Nasario, 7-10 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
sat | Jul 8
Comedy
Spencer James, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 2 p.m., and Dynamic Earth, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Athena Caledonian Games, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Athena Caledonian Games, Park Lane, Athena, Ore. Free. Annual Scottish heritage festival featuring Scottish music, sport and family fun. Call 541-566-3880.
Music
In This Together Music Festival, 1-10 p.m., Prosser Wine and Food Park, 2840 Lee Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $25-40. Top regional and national musical talent. Local wineries, breweries, and food vendors, kid-friendly amusements.
Nightlife
Wabi Sabi, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Antonette Goroch, Singer/Songwriter from CA, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Don’t Panic Burlesque w/Professor Gall and Mid Waltz, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Eddie Manzanares, 7-10 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Sports
See3Slam 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., John Dam Plaza, Richland. Call 509-551-0969.
sun | Jul 9
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing at the Pasco Eagles, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
Athena Caledonian Games, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Athena Caledonian Games, Park Lane, Athena. Free. Annual Scottish heritage festival featuring Scottish music, sport and family fun. Call 541-566-3880.
Sports
See3Slam 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., John Dam Plaza, Richland. Call 509-551-0969.
mon | Jul 10
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase, hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
Special Event
Drums Along the Columbia, 7-10 p.m., Edgar Brown Stadium, 601 N 18th Ave., Pasco. General Admission: in advance, $15; at door $18. Reserved: $25/$30. Family pack for four: $50/$60. Seven Drums Corps will be performing and competing. Call 800-673-1137.
tue | Jul 11
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
Turnt Up Tuesdays, EDM night, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Li-Brewery Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Barley’s BrewHub, 3320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Barley’s is partnering with the Mid-Columbia Libraries to bring you a fun filled night of trivia. Prizes. Bring your library card and get 5% off your check. Fun for all ages. Call 509-221-1534.
wed | Jul 12
Music
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 6-9 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Coyote Kings with Tiphony Dames, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-586-0541.
Theater
Live Cinema: ‘Antony & Cleopatra’ - Royal Shakespeare Company, 6-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. $15 General Admission / $10 Students. Tickets available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
thu | Jul 13
Comedy
Chris Simpson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Concert, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-591-0710.
Colorblind, Live @ 5 Summer Concert Series, 5-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Live entertainment, business and food vendors, beer and wine garden for 21 and over.
Nightlife
Eddie Manzanares, 6-9 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Music on the patio Call 509-627-5000.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 pm. Call 509-943-1173.
Theater
‘Rock of Ages: The Musical’, 8-10 p.m., CBC Outdoor Amphitheatre, 2600 North 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $23-$25. Songs from the 80’s tell the story of two “hopefuls” who are in L.A. to find fame in this “rock concert-esque” musical. Rated “R.” Call 509-542-5531.
fri | Jul 14
Comedy
Brad Upton and Vince Valenzuela, 5:30-9 p.m., Chandler Reach Vineyards, 9506 West Chandler Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $20-$25. Call 509-588-8800.
Chris Simpson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Moana’, 9 p.m., Richland’s Family Movie Night, John Dam Plaza, Richland. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. The show starts when the sun goes down.
Planetarium shows, Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Cruise Control, Pasco’s Sounds of Summer, 7-9 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave. Pasco. Free.
Nightlife
Evan Egerer, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Steve Carver, Jazz Piano, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Adrian Xavier w/Naughty Pine, Reggae, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jamie Nasario, 7-10 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
Theater
‘Rock of Ages: The Musical’, 8-10 p.m., CBC Outdoor Amphitheatre, 2600 North 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $23-$25. Songs from the 80’s tell the story of two “hopefuls” who are in L.A. to find fame in this “rock concert-esque” musical. Rated “R.” Call 509-542-5531.
sat | Jul 15
Comedy
Chris Simpson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanged Reef, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
’50s Sock Hop & Cruise In, 6-10 p.m., Stone Ridge Event Center, 5960 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $5 Awesome 50’s & 60’s music by DJ Dragon Entertainment. Karaoke. Retro Snack Bar. Beer Garden. Bounce house for kids. Call 509-545-8410.
Evening for the Angels, 7-9:45 p.m., Red Lion Richland, 802 George Washington Way, Richland. $55 per person. This fun and uplifting show is headlined by local talent Cathy Kelly, Trish Thompson and Paul Francik on vocals and Steve Haberman, piano. Advanced reservations required. Proceeds benefit community hospice house in Kennewick. Call 509-783-7416.
Music
Music in the Courtyard: The Wasteland Kings, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Patterson. Free. Tapas plates and wine by the glass available for purchase. Call 509-875-4227.
Nightlife
Three Rivers Saxtette, Saxophone Quartet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Frazer Wambeke, 7-10 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Theater
‘Rock of Ages: The Musical’, 8-10 p.m., CBC Outdoor Amphitheatre, 2600 North 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $23-$25. Songs from the 80’s tell the story of two “hopefuls” who are in L.A. to find fame in this “rock concert-esque” musical. Rated “R.” Call 509-542-5531.
