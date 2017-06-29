Tickets on sale now for ‘Constellations’ on June 30-July 1 in Pasco

Acclaimed Tri-City performers Anna Newbury and Cameron Milton are staging a production of Constellations in Pasco.
Performances of the two-character play are at 7:30 p.m. June 30 and July 1 at The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Road 72.
Tickets are $20 and are available at thescarletroomfoundation.com and at the door. Seating is limited so people are advised to buy ahead of time.
The 70-minute play by Nick Payne centers on Marianne, an academic who studies early universe cosmology, and Roland, a beekeeper.
Their love story unfolds in multiple vignettes, each presented multiple times — changing based on decisions, some big and some small, that the two characters make.
“It’s boy meets girl, girl meets boy, boy (or girl) gets and loses and gets girl (or boy) over and over again,” a New York Times theater critic wrote in a rave review when the play debuted on Broadway.
“Who among us hasn’t tried to reconstruct a moment from our lives that had further-reaching consequences than we ever expected? ... Constellations assesses the variables of such moments, factoring in the unreliability of memory, and suggests how even a change in tone of voice can alter the course of events,” the review said.
