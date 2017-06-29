Night Argent releases video for song ‘Mannequin’

The alternative pop rock band Night Argent has released a new music video for the song Mannequin off its upcoming EP. It’s available on YouTube now.
“Mannequin is currently our favorite track on this record. The production, and the big power ballad vibe, feels a little reminiscent of our song Kamikaze to us, which was the track off of our debut EP that was our favorite to play live,” said Chase Manhattan, the Tri-City band’s frontman, in a statement.
In writing the song, “I just kept thinking about the similarities between someone who feels like they’ve lost everything of importance to them, everything that made them who they are, and a mannequin,” Manhattan said.
“When someone or something has taken and left with such a big part of you, you no longer feel like yourself, you feel like an empty shell, whose only purpose left in life is to be a filler for your clothes.”
The band’s new EP, called The Fear, comes out July 14 on Outerloop Records. It was written and produced by Night Argent and co-written and produced in part by John Feldmann and Steven Solomon.
Night Argent includes Manhattan on lead vocals and guitar, Shane Santanna on keys, guitar and drums, Evan Taylor on bass and Zac Burrell on drums.
