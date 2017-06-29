Walla Walla event featuring actor Tom Skerritt to raise money for The Red Badge Project

Arts & Entertainment

A pair of events this weekend in Walla Walla will raise money for The Red Badge Project, a nonprofit that teaches veterans how to tell their own stories.

The first event,Tom Skerritt and the Red Badge Project, is June 30. It’s followed July 1-2 by the Walla Walla Movie Crush film festival. Both events are at Gesa Power House Theatre.

The June 30 event will feature actor Tom Skerritt and others introducing a handful of veterans, who’ll share their stories.

The film festival will feature 88 short films covering a range of topics.

The June 30 event costs $25. The film festival runs $10 to $25. Details or to buy tickets: 509-529-6500 or phtww.com.

