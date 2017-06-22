Iconic World War II aircraft flying into Pasco, tours and flights available

The Wings of Freedom tour, featuring iconic World War II bomber and fighter aircraft, is stopping in Pasco next week.
The planes include a B-17 Flying Fortress, a B-24 Liberator, a B-25 Mitchell and a P-51 Mustang.
Visitors will be able to explore them inside and out. Flights also will be available.
Walk through tours are available from 2 to 5 p.m. June 28 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29 to July 2. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger. No reservation is needed.
A 30-minute flight aboard the B-17 or B-24 is $450 per person, and “stick time” in the P-51 Mustang starts at $2,200. To reserve a flight, call 1-800-568-8924.
The event is at Bergstrom Aircraft, 4102 N. Stearman Ave.
