Arts & Entertainment

June 22, 2017 5:13 PM

Iconic World War II aircraft flying into Pasco, tours and flights available

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

The Wings of Freedom tour, featuring iconic World War II bomber and fighter aircraft, is stopping in Pasco next week.

The planes include a B-17 Flying Fortress, a B-24 Liberator, a B-25 Mitchell and a P-51 Mustang.

Visitors will be able to explore them inside and out. Flights also will be available.

Walk through tours are available from 2 to 5 p.m. June 28 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29 to July 2. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger. No reservation is needed.

A 30-minute flight aboard the B-17 or B-24 is $450 per person, and “stick time” in the P-51 Mustang starts at $2,200. To reserve a flight, call 1-800-568-8924.

The event is at Bergstrom Aircraft, 4102 N. Stearman Ave.

