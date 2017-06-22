Handmade paper artist, sculptor showing work at Pasco gallery

Two Tri-City artists will have work featured at Columbia Basin College’s Esvelt Gallery this summer.
The show, featuring pieces by handmade paper artist Marie Noorani and sculptor Nathan Robles, runs June 26 to Aug. 10 at the Pasco gallery. An opening reception is at 6 p.m. June 29.
Noorani, a Buffalo, New York native, developed a passion for non-representational art during visits and classes at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo.
“My compulsion to create, destroy, and restore describes more than just my artistic relationship with paper; it is a powerful allegory that allows me to acknowledge and heal from my own difficult journey of disintegration and rebirth. The source of my preference for irregular and often ungraceful forms is a physical condition that has left me unable to perceive straight or parallel lines; this twisted view of the world brings an added personal dimension to my work,” she said on her website, marienoorani.com.
“I wake each day to explore the endless dimensions of handmade paper. As a medium, paper never disappoints. It never lets you down,” she said.
Robles was born in Arizona and moved to Washington as a boy.
“From the time I was fairly young I discovered within myself a subtle need to create,” he said on his website, wroblewskistudio.blogspot.com. “Since those early days, that subtle desire to make art with my hands has intensified. For me, sculpting fills gaps in my soul. When I am a part of making something beautiful it adds more meaning to my life. I am an artist because I need to be one.”
Comments