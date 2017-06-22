Tri-City things to do for June 24-July 2

fri | Jun 23
Comedy
Key Lewis Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Family Movie Night: ‘Star Wars’, 9 p.m., Columbia Point Golf Course, Richland. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. The show starts when the sun goes down.
Misc.
Presto the Magician, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Reserved seating tickets ($12 Adult, $8 Youth 12 and Under) are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Every food vender offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride. Live music by Eddie Manzanares and Café Blanco and free kid’s activity. Limited tables available for seating. Bring chairs or blankets.
Music
Ruindo Instinto, Pasco’s Sounds of Summer, 7-9 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave. Pasco. Free.
Nightlife
Coffin Break w/Red Volt, Punk, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Frazer Wambeke, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Harbor & Home, 7-9 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 500 Amon Park, Richland.
Jeff Peterson, Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Wicked Jams, hosted by Pamela Thomas-Martin, 6-10 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. All Ages. Acoustic based open mic. Full PA, lights and sound tech to bring out your inner rockstar. Call 509-205-0330.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Tupelo Joe Live, 8-10 p.m., Copper Top Tap House, 5453 Ridgeline Dr., Kennewick. Classic and current bluegrass, country, folk, pop and rock. Call 509-572-9067.
TC Latin Fusion Band, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-0020.
sat | Jun 24
Comedy
Key Lewis Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 2 p.m., and Supervolcanoes, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘Princess Bride’, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m, Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave, Richland. Free. Seating is first come, first served. Movie starts at noon.
‘American Graffiti’, 2-4 p.m, Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave, Richland. Free. Seating is first come, first served. Movie starts at 2 p.m.
Misc.
Richland High School Class Reunion, 6 p.m., Red Lion Richland Hanford House, 802 George Washington Way, Richland. No host bar/food. Class of ’70 Medicare age Reunion. Call 509-946-8760.
Mercer Estates Summer BBQ, 6-9 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. $75/person Wine, Food and Music, so much fun rolled into one event! Call 509-786-2097.
Family Fun Train Ride, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elgin Depot, 300 Depot St., Elgin. Tickets: $70; $65 seniors; $35 youth. Ride the Eagle Cap Excursion Train. Reservations are required and are available at www.eaglecaptrainrides.com. Call 800-323-7330.
4th Annual Master Gardener Foundation “Solstice in the Garden Journey of Discovery”, 3-6 p.m., Mid-Columbia Library, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Event is tailored towards children. 16 different stations with fun activities for children as they make their way through the 2 acre demonstration garden. Call 509-735-3551.
Music
Music In the Courtyard - Acoutic Java, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Patterson. No Admission charge. Tapas plates and wine by the glass available for purchase. Call 509-875-4227.
Nightlife
Indo Lux, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Seth Hoffman, Singer/Songwriter from ABQ, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Volcanoes on the Sun/Oedipus Rex/SvpperClvb/Stop Don’t Stop/H1V3 M1ND, Rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Ezra Bell, Indie Folk from Portland, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Sports
Atomic City Roller Derby, 4:45-9 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd. Kennewick. Tickets: $6.17-$11.34 plus service fee. Doubleheader bout.
sun | Jun 25
Dance
Afternoon Jazz for dancing/listening, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7 members, $10 non-members. Call 509-943-9414.
Music
PGMC present The Divos in Richland, 2 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $20. All proceeds benefit PFLAG Benton Franklin, Call 509-795-1665.
Mariachi & More Festival, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. Top Northwest mariachi groups, the tastes of affordable ethnic cuisine vendors and the energetic buzz of entertaining children’s activities.
mon | Jun 26
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jun 27
Art
Canvas and Cocktails, Instructor-led Art, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. $35 includes all supplies. Call 509-946-9328.
The Wet Palette, 6-8:30 p.m., Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard, 34715 Demoss Rd., Benton City. $35 Registration for a 2-2.5 hour painting party. Painting: Sunflower. Call 509-588-6082.
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
James the Mormon in the Tri Concert, 8 p.m., Art Fuller Auditorium, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. $10. Positive rap, dancing and fun for all ages.
Sounds of Summer ‘Americana’, 7 p.m., HAPO Community Stage at John Dam Plaza, 898 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Columbia Basin Concert Band, Columbians Drum and Bugle Corps. Call 509-542-5531.
Turnt Up Tuesdays, EDM night, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Li-Brewery Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Barley’s BrewHub, 3320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Barley’s is partnering with the Mid-Columbia Libraries to bring you a fun filled night of trivia. Prizes. Bring your library card and get 5% off your check. Fun for all ages. Call 509-221-1534.
wed | Jun 28
Dance
Live Cinema: ‘The Dream’ - Royal Ballet, 6-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. $15 General Admission / $10 Students. Gesa Power House Theatre will screen the current Royal Ballet production of The Dream / Symphonic Variations /Marguerite and Armand. Tickets available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Music
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Wyatt Wood, 5-8 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
thu | Jun 29
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
VooDoo Alley, Live @ 5 Summer Concert Series, 5-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Live entertainment, business vendors, food vendors and a beer and wine garden for those 21 and over.
Wyatt Wood, 5-8 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Nightlife
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 pm. Call 509-943-1173.
The Shades, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-586-0541.
fri | Jun 30
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Columbians Drum & Bugle Corps, Pasco’s Sounds of Summer, 7-9 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave. Pasco. Free.
Nightlife
Denin Koch Jazz Guitar, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Illest Uminati - Ill Mortal Tour, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Evan Egerer, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-0020.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Bri Cauz Music, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Talks & Readings
Tom Skerritt and the Red Badge Project, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. $25 Reserved Seating. For more information, go to theredbadgeproject.org. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | Jul 1
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanged Reef, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Pamela Thomas-Martin, 7-10 p.m., Gordon Estate Wine Bar, 5236 Outlet Dr., Pasco. Acoustic Americana with a soulful, bluesy edge. Call 509-412-1225.
Scratchdog String Band /w The Naughty Sweethearts, Bluegrass from Portland, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328..
Lindstom & The Limit, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Live music on the gorgeous patio. Call 509-628-0020.
Kenny Day, R&B/Soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Frazer Wambeke, 7-10 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Sports
Spirit of America Fun Run, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Zintel Canyon, 2401 S. Ely St., Kennewick. $25. Race begins at 7th and Vancouver. Call 509-947-0930.
sun | Jul 2
Art
Brush on with Bev, 1-4 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. $40/person 21 and older; $30/person if club member or under 21. Registration is required. Call 509-786-2097.
