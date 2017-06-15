‘Pixelated Archipelago’ show opens June 16 in Richland

A new art show is making its debut at DrewBoy Creative gallery in Richland.
Pixelated Archipelago, by artist Michael Cooper, “is a series of oil on canvas paintings that confront, through abstraction, our society’s increased connectedness and simultaneous increased isolation as a result of experiencing much of life through screens,” a news release said.
The series “takes the essential unit of the digital world, the pixel, and makes it concrete, a fixed dab of color. The exhibition re-frames a common experience and confronts the viewer with what he or she is actually viewing and/or experiencing while living a considerable amount of his or her life mediated by a screen,” it said.
An opening reception is 6-9 p.m. June 16 at the gallery, which is at Confluent Space Tri-Cities, 285 Williams Blvd.
A $4 donation is suggested. The show is open to all ages, although alcohol will be served.
