Acclaimed singer Morgan James to perform June 16 in Pasco

Acclaimed singer Morgan James will perform June 16 at The Scarlet Room, 2820 N Rd. 72, Pasco.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30 for reserved seats and $20 for standing room. They’re available at TheScarletRoom.Live or at the door.
James, based in New York, is a soul singer, songwriter and Broadway performer, hailed by The New York Times as a “phenomenal talent whose feel for classic soul music is bone deep.”
She’s released several albums, from the recent Reckless Abandon, filled with personal, soulful tracks, to a live tribute to Nina Simone.
Her videos have racked up more than 80 million views online.
The June 16 show is a fundraiser for The Scarlet Room Foundation for the Arts, which provides support, guidance and professional-level production to independent artists who otherwise couldn’t afford it.
The nonprofit was started by Tri-City musician Chase Manhattan, frontman of the band Night Argent, with guidance from his father, Roland Thompson.
