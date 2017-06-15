Portland Gay Men’s Chorus to perform June 25 in Richland

The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus performs June 25 at the Uptown Theatre in Richland.
The performance starts at 2 p.m.
It will raise money for the Benton-Franklin chapter of the support and advocacy group PFLAG.
Tickets are $20 and are available bfpflag.com.
The chorus “aspires to expand, redefine and perfect the choral art through eclectic performances that honor and uplift the gay community and affirm the worth of all people,” a news release said.
In the concert, called The Divos, the group will perform hits by legendary male artists from Simon and Garfunkel to Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars.
Uptown Theatre is at 1300 Jadwin Ave.
