Arts & Entertainment

June 15, 2017 5:19 PM

Pay It Forward summer concerts kicks off June 17 in Walla Walla

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

WALLA WALLA

A Pay It Forward summer concert series kicks off June 17 at Waterbrook Winery in Walla Walla.

The concerts are 4 to 7 p.m. June 17, July 8 and Aug. 11 at the winery, 10518 Highway 12. They raise money for local youth and animal groups.

“We’re truly excited to host the Pay It Forward concert series for the second year in a row and we have an excellent lineup for the community,” Shawn Smith, Waterbrook tasting room manager, said in a statement. “We hope that people will come join us for an unforgettable afternoon of giving back to our community while listening to terrific artists, playing lawn games and enjoying great food and wine.”

The Drugstore Southerners will perform June 17 in a show benefiting Blue Mountain Humane Society, Gary Winston will perform July 8 in a show benefiting the YWCA, and Whiskey Creek will perform Aug 11 in a show benefiting Walla Walla High School Big Blue Boosters.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for wine club members or those under age 21.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer
VIDEO: Vista Elementary staff put a musical spin on summer 7:11

VIDEO: Vista Elementary staff put a musical spin on summer

View More Video

Entertainment Videos