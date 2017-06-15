Pay It Forward summer concerts kicks off June 17 in Walla Walla

A Pay It Forward summer concert series kicks off June 17 at Waterbrook Winery in Walla Walla.
The concerts are 4 to 7 p.m. June 17, July 8 and Aug. 11 at the winery, 10518 Highway 12. They raise money for local youth and animal groups.
“We’re truly excited to host the Pay It Forward concert series for the second year in a row and we have an excellent lineup for the community,” Shawn Smith, Waterbrook tasting room manager, said in a statement. “We hope that people will come join us for an unforgettable afternoon of giving back to our community while listening to terrific artists, playing lawn games and enjoying great food and wine.”
The Drugstore Southerners will perform June 17 in a show benefiting Blue Mountain Humane Society, Gary Winston will perform July 8 in a show benefiting the YWCA, and Whiskey Creek will perform Aug 11 in a show benefiting Walla Walla High School Big Blue Boosters.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for wine club members or those under age 21.
