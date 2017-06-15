Tri-City things to do for June 16-25

fri | Jun 16
Comedy
Kirk McHenry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $6. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-946-5385.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Family Movie Night: ‘Secret Life of Pets’, 9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Richland Parks and Rec will be showing different family movies Friday nights throughout the summer. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. The show starts when the sun goes down.
Misc.
Love of Junk, Walla Walla’s Vintage Market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Swenson Farm, 221 Valley Chapel Rd., Walla Walla. $5. Featuring lots of cool useable junk, furniture, home decor, repurposed salvage, Vintage Trailer Boutiques. Indoor and outdoor vendors. Fabulous collection of food trucks for your culinary satisfaction. Call 602-321-6511.
Hunks: The Show, 8-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. $50-$25 reserved seating. The ultimate Las Vegas traveling all male revue show. Call 509-529-6500.
Badger Mountain Glow Hike, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Trailhead Park, 525 Queensgate Dr. Richland. Hike Badger Mountain under the stars with glow sticks to help light the way. Extra glowsticks will be provided while supplies last. This is a Mid-Columbia Libraries event. Free. All ages.
23rd Annual All Wheels Weekend, June 16-18, Downtown Dayton. See hundreds of beautifully restored cars — from Model T’s to Corvettes to sleek sedans — line historic Main Street. The weekend kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday with early registration, live music and the opening ceremony. Enjoy the Show & Shine, Drag Races, Demo Derby and more from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The event concludes with a Father’s Day breakfast and golf tournament Sunday.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Every food vender offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride. Live music by the Chiawana HS mariachi band and free kid’s activity. Limited tables available for seating. Bring chairs or blankets.
Nightlife
Heather Platts, Singer/Songwriter from Idaho, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Milonga, Latin/Funk from Spokane, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Knutzen Brothers, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Theater
‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 7-9 p.m., The Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. The Rude Mechanicals present one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. This sexy and sassy show will be geared toward an adult crowd. Call 509-539-1687.
sat | Jun 17
Book Signings
Jess Steven Hughes: ‘The Sign of the Eagle Trilogy’, 12-2 p.m., Barnes & Noble — Columbia Center, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Call 509-891-1695.
Michelle Janning: ‘The Stuff of Family Life’, 12-2 p.m., Barnes & Noble — Columbia Center, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Call 509-736-3116.
Comedy
Kirk McHenry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Family Movie Matinee: ‘LEGO Batman’, 3-5 p.m., 1620 S. Union, St., Mid-Columbia Library, Kennewick. Join Mid-Columbia Libraries for a free showing of the new LEGO Batman movie. First come, first seated. Concessions provided by Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries.
Misc.
ACT Garden Arts Tour, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets $20. The Tour includes six beautiful gardens, that showcase the diversity of our landscapes in this region. This is a self-guided tour. Tickets are available online, at ACT, at McCurley Integrity Honda and by calling 509-943-6027.
Love of Junk, Walla Walla’s Vintage Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Swenson Farm, 221 Valley Chapel Rd., Walla Walla. $5. Featuring lots of cool useable junk, furniture, home decor, repurposed salvage, Vintage Trailer Boutiques. Indoor and outdoor vendors. Fabulous collection of food trucks for your culinary satisfaction. Call 602-321-6511.
Hunger Hike, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Badger Mountain Trailhead Park, 525 Queensgate Dr., Richland. $10 registration donation. Help Second Harvest fight hunger and feed hope in the Mid-Columbia. Call 509-545-0787.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, Jazz Piano, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Michelle D’Amour & The Love Dealers, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Rage at the Stage Afterparty, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Hope in the Vineyard 5k run/walk, 9-11 a.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. $40 adults 21 and over, $20 ages 20 and under. Call 509-378-0940.
Theater
‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m., The Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. The Rude Mechanicals present one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. This sexy and sassy show will be geared toward an adult crowd. Call 509-539-1687.
sun | Jun 18
Dance
Country Sunday, 3-7 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. $5 Cover Charge. No cover charge for fathers on June 18th. Call 509-586-1717.
Music
Arias@The Emerald, Opera, 4-6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
mon | Jun 19
Music
Eric Herman and The Puppy Dogs, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., John Dam Plaza/HAPO Stage, 815 George Washington Way, Richland.
Open Mic/Band showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jun 20
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
Sounds of Summer Concert - Jazz Night, 7-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. CBC Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble and Freeform perform. Call 509-542-5531.
Sports
Tri-City Dust Devils, Opening night vs Spokane Indians. 7:15 p.m., GESA Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco.
wed | Jun 21
Music
Gregg Bissonette, Grammy-winning drummer, 6-9 p.m., Ted Brown Music, 2600 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Richland. Free. Call 253-272-3211.
Killer Keyz Dueling Pianos, 8-10 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Jami Cooper, 5-8 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Tuck Foster and the Tumbling Dice, 6-9 p.m. Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free family-friendly fun. Call 509-586-0541.
thu | Jun 22
Comedy
Key Lewis Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Live @ 5 Summer Concert Series, Jagged Edge and Harbor & Home, 5-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Live entertainment, business vendors, food vendors and a beer and wine garden for those 21 and over.
Nightlife
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 pm. Call 509-943-1173.
The Sunday Bump, Soul/Jazz/Funk from Eugene, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Jami Cooper, 5-8 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
fri | Jun 23
Comedy
Key Lewis Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Family Movie Night: ‘Star Wars’, 9 p.m., Columbia Point Golf Course, Richland. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. The show starts when the sun goes down.
Misc.
Presto the Magician, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Reserved seating tickets ($12 Adult, $8 Youth 12 and Under) are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Every food vender offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride. Live music by Eddie Manzanares and Café Blanco and free kid’s activity. Limited tables available for seating. Bring chairs or blankets.
Music
Sounds of Summer - Ruindo Instinto, 7-9 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave. Pasco. Free.
Nightlife
Coffin Break w/Red Volt, Punk, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Frazer Wambeke, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Jeff Peterson, Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Wicked Jams, hosted by Pamela Thomas-Martin, 6-10 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. All Ages. Acoustic based open mic. Full PA, lights and sound tech to bring out your inner rockstar. Call 509-205-0330.
sat | Jun 24
Comedy
Key Lewis Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 2 p.m., and Supervolcanoes, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Music In the Courtyard - Acoutic Java, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Patterson. No Admission charge. Tapas plates and wine by the glass available for purchase. Call 509-875-4227.
Nightlife
Indo Lux, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Seth Hoffman, Singer/Songwriter from ABQ, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Volcanoes on the Sun/Oedipus Rex/SvpperClvb/Stop Don’t Stop/H1V3 M1ND, Rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Richland High School Class Reunion, 6 p.m., Red Lion Richland Hanford House, 802 George Washington Way, Richland. No host bar/food. Class of ’70 Medicare age Reunion Call 509-946-8760.
Mercer Estates Summer BBQ, 6-9 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. $75/person Wine, Food and Music, so much fun rolled into one event! Call 509-786-2097.
Family Fun Train Ride, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elgin Depot, 300 Depot St., Elgin. Tickets: $70; $65 seniors; $35 youth. Ride the Eagle Cap Excursion Train. Reservations are required and are available at www.eaglecaptrainrides.com. Call 800-323-7330.
sun | Jun 25
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Music
PGMC present The Divos in Richland, 2 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $20. All proceeds benefit PFLAG Benton Franklin, Call 509-795-1665.
