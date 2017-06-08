Sierra Hull.
June 08, 2017 5:18 PM

Bluegrass virtuoso Sierra Hull to show off her skills in Prosser

By Sara Schilling

PROSSER

The Grammy-nominated bluegrass singer and mandolin player Sierra Hull will perform June 16 at Brewminatti in Prosser.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Marty Taylor, owner of Brewminatti, expects a terrific show. “To be honest, we’re still a bit shocked that she’ll be on our stage,” he said in a statement. “This is going to be an extraordinary show. We watched (Hull’s) performance several months back on a show called Bluegrass Underground and we were just floored by her talent.”

Hull’s latest record, Weighted Mind, is “a landmark achievement, not just in (Hull’s) career, but in the world of folk-pop, bluegrass, and acoustic music overall,” a news release said.

It was produced by Béla Fleck and includes guest vocals by Alison Krauss, Abigail Washburn and Rhiannon Giddens.

The New York Times has called Hull a “prodigious talent” and Krauss has said Hull is “a remarkably talented, beautiful human being. Success could not come to a more worthy person.”

Tickets are $28 and are available at therootscellar.com.

Brewminatti is at 713 Sixth St.

