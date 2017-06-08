2017 Hogs & Dogs is June 15-17 in West Richland, Prosser

The 2017 Hogs & Dogs festival runs June 15-17 in West Richland and Prosser.
Events kick off June 15 with a family festival at the Bombing Range Sports Complex in West Richland. Activities include a motorcycle and classic car show, vendors, a kids zone and more. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m.
Other activities throughout the weekend include a motorcycle and classic car poker run on June 16 in West Richland and Prosser, and a family event June 17 at Desert Valley Powersports in Prosser.
More information: westrichlandchamber.org.
