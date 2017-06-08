Thousands of motorcycles and classic cars will be in West Richland for the annual Hogs & Dogs Family Festival.
Thousands of motorcycles and classic cars will be in West Richland for the annual Hogs & Dogs Family Festival. File Tri-City Herald
Thousands of motorcycles and classic cars will be in West Richland for the annual Hogs & Dogs Family Festival. File Tri-City Herald

Arts & Entertainment

June 08, 2017 5:17 PM

2017 Hogs & Dogs is June 15-17 in West Richland, Prosser

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

The 2017 Hogs & Dogs festival runs June 15-17 in West Richland and Prosser.

Events kick off June 15 with a family festival at the Bombing Range Sports Complex in West Richland. Activities include a motorcycle and classic car show, vendors, a kids zone and more. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m.

Other activities throughout the weekend include a motorcycle and classic car poker run on June 16 in West Richland and Prosser, and a family event June 17 at Desert Valley Powersports in Prosser.

More information: westrichlandchamber.org.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer
Hanford High student recording WWII oral history for national museum 0:33

Hanford High student recording WWII oral history for national museum

View More Video

Entertainment Videos