A sexy take on ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ opens this weekend in Richland

The Rude Mechanicals’ production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs this weekend and next in Richland.
Performances of the Shakespearean comedy are at 7 p.m. June 8-10 and 15-17, with additional 2 p.m. matinees on June 10 and 17.
The show is at the Uptown Theater, 1300 Jadwin Ave.
The Rude Mechanicals’ version is a sexy, sassy take on Midsummer, with the story’s young loves escaping a corporate, structured world for The Forest, a gay club modeled on Seattle’s Capitol Hill scene. All sorts of twists and turns and spells and fun ensues.
The show is recommended for mature high school students and older.
Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students, seniors, teachers and military. Groundling seats are $5 and Royal Gallery seats are $50.
A Backstage Pass, which includes an interactive preshow discussion, is $10.
Tickets are available at rmtheatre.org, at Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland and at the door.
