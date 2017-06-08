Arts & Entertainment

June 08, 2017 5:15 PM

Cyber Art 509 has new exhibits in Richland

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

The online artist cooperative Cyber Art 509 has two new exhibits hanging in Richland in June and July.

They’re at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, and Viewpoint Dentistry, 90 Columbia Point Drive.

Paintings and photographs by Dixie Blankenship, Ed David, Dave Poynter, Maja Shaw, Apple Li, Linda St. George, Carol Betker, Barbara Sutton, Dianna Le Roy, Linda Hoover, Patty Gardner, Patricia Fleming, Patrick Fleming, Rich Kamura, Judith Loomis, Mark Dade and Yu Heng Dade are featured.

The exhibits are free and suitable for all ages.

For more information, go to cyberart509.com or find the group on Facebook.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer
Hanford High student recording WWII oral history for national museum 0:33

Hanford High student recording WWII oral history for national museum

View More Video

Entertainment Videos