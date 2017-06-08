Cyber Art 509 has new exhibits in Richland

The online artist cooperative Cyber Art 509 has two new exhibits hanging in Richland in June and July.
They’re at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, and Viewpoint Dentistry, 90 Columbia Point Drive.
Paintings and photographs by Dixie Blankenship, Ed David, Dave Poynter, Maja Shaw, Apple Li, Linda St. George, Carol Betker, Barbara Sutton, Dianna Le Roy, Linda Hoover, Patty Gardner, Patricia Fleming, Patrick Fleming, Rich Kamura, Judith Loomis, Mark Dade and Yu Heng Dade are featured.
The exhibits are free and suitable for all ages.
For more information, go to cyberart509.com or find the group on Facebook.
