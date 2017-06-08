Sunset at Southridge food truck, music series kicks off June 9

This summer’s Sunset at Southridge food truck and music series kicks off June 9.
Hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex in Kennewick.
The series runs on various Fridays throughout the summer, with food vendors offering $7 dinner specials that include a free carousel ride.
Live music also is planned, along with a free kids activity. On June 9, the activity is indoor laser tag.
Some of the food vendors this summer include Dovetail Joint Mobile Kitchen, Don Taco, Kindra’s Wok 'N Roll, 13 Bones Urban BBQ, Fresh Out The Box, Backyard Grub, Jiggy’s Bacon Burgers, Doggie Style Gourmet, Hot Tamales, Grubbin’s, We Ice and the Gesa Carousel of Dreams concessions.
People are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department and Gesa Carousel of Dreams put on the event, which is sponsored by Toyota of Tri-Cities and Retter and Company Sotheby’s International Realty.
For the schedule, go to facebook.com/sunsetatsouthridge.
