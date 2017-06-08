Arts & Entertainment

June 08, 2017 5:13 PM

Reach center in Richland offering Ice Age Floods scablands tour

By Sara Schilling

The Reach interpretive center in is offering tour June 16 focused on the “Eastern Scablands of the Ice Age Floods.”

Cost is $87. Deadline to sign up is June 12.

Ice Age Floods expert Gary Kleinknecht will lead the tour of the southern portion of the Cheney-Palouse scabland tract.

“Because of this tract’s close proximity to the Palouse country of Eastern Washington, the scablands of this area feature many streamlined loess islands separated by scablands and coulees. No major highways traverse this tour’s route, so participants will view sights known by the few local residents, but very few travelers,” a news release said.

The tour runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to sign up, call 509-943-4100, ext. 108, or email sarac@visitthereach.org.

