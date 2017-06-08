Family events June 10, 14 at Reach center in Richland

Two upcoming events aimed at kids and families are being offered at the Reach interpretive center in Richland.
A STEAM family workshop is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10. The theme is “STEAM in the Garden,” and the event will focus on gardening and plants.
Cost is admission to the Reach, which is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, military and students, and free for kids age 5 and younger.
A Little Explorers event focused on how animals use camouflage to catch food and be safe is 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on June 14.
Cost is $8 per family of up to four people, with $2 for each additional child. A punch card also is available.
The Reach is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail.
