Arts & Entertainment

Family events June 10, 14 at Reach center in Richland

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

June 08, 2017 5:13 PM

Two upcoming events aimed at kids and families are being offered at the Reach interpretive center in Richland.

A STEAM family workshop is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10. The theme is “STEAM in the Garden,” and the event will focus on gardening and plants.

Cost is admission to the Reach, which is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, military and students, and free for kids age 5 and younger.

A Little Explorers event focused on how animals use camouflage to catch food and be safe is 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on June 14.

Cost is $8 per family of up to four people, with $2 for each additional child. A punch card also is available.

The Reach is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer
Watch: Ruff fun: pooches take the big plunge 0:35

Watch: Ruff fun: pooches take the big plunge

View More Video