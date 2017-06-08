Artists sought for ‘critter’ art project in Prosser

Artists are sought to paint miniature “critters” on several buildings throughout Prosser’s historic downtown.
The project, organized by the arts subcommittee of the Historic Downtown Prosser Association, will involve the artists painting whimsical yet realistic depictions of mice, quail, squirrels and other animals native to the Prosser area on the buildings. It’s inspired by the artwork of David Zinn.
The artists will do the paintings in late September, during the city’s annual Harvest Festival.
Applications are available at historicprosser.com or the group’s office at 1230 Bennett Ave.
The application deadline is July 15 and selected artists will be notified by Aug. 15.
