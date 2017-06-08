The Richland Regatta is at Howard Amon Park this weekend. Racing begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
June 08, 2017 3:42 PM

Tri-City things to do for June 9-18

fri | Jun 9

Comedy

Jason Stuart, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

Blue Lotus, Psychedelic Rock from Eugene, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. www.bluelotusband.com. Call 509-946-9328.

DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.

DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.

Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.

Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Wolf’s Wrench, Free-range acoustic fusion feat. Steve Cary & Mark Reeder, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Misc.

Broadmoor RV Richland Regatta, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Free to Public; $10 pit pass. Non-stop action on the water. Call 509-551-2268.

Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival and Dutch Oven Rendezvous, 5-10 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Live music, a Dutch Oven gathering, camping, workshops, dancing, and delicious food. Ticket information: www.mctama.org. Discover Pass required.

Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Center, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Every food vender offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride. Live music by OK2Botay/Bram Brata and free kid’s activity.

Theater

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 7-9 p.m., The Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. The Rude Mechanicals present one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. This sexy and sassy show will be geared toward an adult crowd. Call 509-539-1687.

sat | Jun 10

Comedy

Jason Stuart, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

DJ Style Dance for 16 to 20 year old, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.

Film

Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 2 p.m., and Supervolcanoes, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Broadmoor RV Richland Regatta, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Free to Public; $10 pit pass. Non-stop action on the water. Call 509-551-2268.

Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival and Dutch Oven Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Live music, a Dutch Oven gathering, camping, workshops, dancing, and delicious food. Ticket information: www.mctama.org. No Discover Pass required on Saturday.

Wine & Music Festival, 6 p.m., WSU Tri Cities Campus, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Tickets: $85-$175. Live entertainment, appetizers and tastings from 25 Washington wineries.

Bottles, Brews and Barbecues, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vintner’s Village, 357 Port Avenue, Prosser. Tickets: $15 - $75. A wine-filled, music-filled and barbecue-filled day long festival celebrating the good life in Prosser wine country. A 21+ event and ID is required at entrance. 509-830-6301.

18th Annual Chalk Art Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Uptown Shopping Center, Richland. Enter to create your own masterpiece on a sidewalk square or simply come to see the sidewalk transformed. Registration opens at 9 a.m.

Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant, 6-8:30 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Adults: $15; High School: $10; Middle/Elementary: $5; Age 5 & Under Free Call 509-546-1573.

18th Annual Chalk Art Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Uptown Shopping Center, Richland. Enter to create your own masterpiece on a sidewalk square or simply come to see the sidewalk transformed. Registration (with a small fee) opens at 9 a.m. with judging in different age categories beginning at noon. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m.

Nightlife

DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.

Eddie Manzanares, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.

Gregory Rawlins, Alt Folk from LaGrande, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Beach Party Karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Bust out the sunscreen, we’re throwing a beach party! Free admission if you come dressed for the beach. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m., The Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. The Rude Mechanicals present one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. This sexy and sassy show will be geared toward an adult crowd. Call 509-539-1687.

sun | Jun 11

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7. Call 509-946-6276.

Misc.

Broadmoor RV Richland Regatta, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Free to Public; $10 pit pass. Non-stop action on the water. Call 509-551-2268.

Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival and Dutch Oven Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Live music, a Dutch Oven gathering, camping, workshops, dancing, and delicious food. Ticket information: www.mctama.org. Discover Pass required.

Music

Tri-City Accordion Social, 3-4:30 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. $5/adult donation. Andy Mirkovich, a professional accordionist from the Seattle area, will perform for the Tri-City Accordion Social together with local accordionists. Call 509-375-4204.

mon | Jun 12

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

tue | Jun 13

Dance

Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.

Nightlife

Cash’d Out, 7 p.m., Charles Smith Wines, 35 S Spokane St., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12 in advance; $15 day of show. Doors open for 21+ guests at 6pm with the concert starting at 7pm. Tickets available at the Charles Smith tasting room in Walla Walla or online at: www.ticketfly.com/event/1444687. Call 509-526-5230.

Turnt Up Tuesdays - EDM night, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Misc.

Li-Brewery Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Barley’s BrewHub, 3320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Barley’s is partnering with the Mid Columbia Libraries to bring you a fun filled night of trivia. Prizes. Bring your library card and get 5% off your check. Fun for all ages, no crude, adult questions here. Call 509-221-1534.

wed | Jun 14

Comedy

Tom McTigue Comedy show, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $14. Call 509-943-1173.

Nightlife

Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

Patrick Moss, 5-8 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.

Theater

Live Cinema: ‘Julius Caesar’ - Royal Shakespeare Company, 6-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Filmed live at Stratford-Upon-Avon. General admission tickets ($15 Adults, $10 Students) are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.

thu | Jun 15

Art

Wine and Watercolors with Chris Blevins, 6-8:30 p.m., Market Vineyards, 1950 Keene Rd., Richland. Cost: $40. Let’s paint a giraffe. A fun, non-serious painting get together using watercolors. No experience needed (really) and all art supplies provided. Call 509-430-8633.

Comedy

Kirk McHenry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Opening Doors to Possibilities Annual Dinner & Auction, 6-9 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Prime Rib Dinner by Texas Roadhouse. Tickets $50 before June 10; $75 at the door. Call 509-788-5964.

Soirée Pétanque, 6-8 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Appetizers, No host bar, Live Music $25 per person for BVFP members, $35 per person for non members. Please reserve ahead of time. Call 206-227-4304.

Nightlife

Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 pm. Call 509-943-1173.

Patrick Moss, 5-8 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.

Theater

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 7-9 p.m., The Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. The Rude Mechanicals present one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. This sexy and sassy show will be geared toward an adult crowd. Call 509-539-1687.

fri | Jun 16

Comedy

Kirk McHenry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $6. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-946-5385.

Film

Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Love of Junk, Walla Walla’s Vintage Market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Swenson Farm, 221 Valley Chapel Rd., Walla Walla. $5. Featuring lots of cool useable junk, furniture, home decor, repurposed salvage, Vintage Trailer Boutiques. Indoor and outdoor vendors. Fabulous collection of food trucks for your culinary satisfaction. Call 602-321-6511.

Hunks: The Show, 8-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. $50-$25 reserved seating. The ultimate Las Vegas traveling all male revue show. Call 509-529-6500.

Nightlife

Heather Platts, Singer/Songwriter from Idaho, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.

Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.

Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Milonga, Latin/Funk from Spokane, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

The Knutzen Brothers, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.

Theater

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 7-9 p.m., The Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. The Rude Mechanicals present one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. This sexy and sassy show will be geared toward an adult crowd. Call 509-539-1687.

sat | Jun 17

Book Signings

Jess Steven Hughes: ‘The Sign of the Eagle Trilogy’, 12-2 p.m., Barnes & Noble — Columbia Center, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Call 509-891-1695.

Michelle Janning: ‘The Stuff of Family Life’, 12-2 p.m., Barnes & Noble — Columbia Center, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Call 509-736-3116.

Comedy

Kirk McHenry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

ACT Garden Arts Tour, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets $20. The Tour includes six beautiful gardens, that showcase the diversity of our landscapes in this region. This is a self-guided tour. Tickets are available online, at ACT, at McCurley Integrity Honda and by calling 509-943-6027.

Love of Junk, Walla Walla’s Vintage Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Swenson Farm, 221 Valley Chapel Rd., Walla Walla. $5. Featuring lots of cool useable junk, furniture, home decor, repurposed salvage, Vintage Trailer Boutiques. Indoor and outdoor vendors. Fabulous collection of food trucks for your culinary satisfaction. Call 602-321-6511.

Hunger Hike, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Badger Mountain Trailhead Park, 525 Queensgate Dr., Richland. $10 registration donation. Help Second Harvest fight hunger and feed hope in the Mid-Columbia. Call 509-545-0787.

Nightlife

Steve Carver, Jazz Piano, 5.-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.

Michelle D’Amour & The Love Dealers, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.

Rage at the Stage Afterparty, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Hope in the Vineyard 5k run/walk, 9-11 a.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. $40 adults 21 and over, $20 ages 20 and under. Call 509-378-0940.

Theater

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m., The Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. The Rude Mechanicals present one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. This sexy and sassy show will be geared toward an adult crowd. Call 509-539-1687.

sun | Jun 18

Dance

Country Sunday, 3-7 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. $5 Cover Charge. No cover charge for fathers on June 18th. Call 509-586-1717.

Music

Arias@The Emerald, Opera, 4-6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Entertainment Videos